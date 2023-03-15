On Point
In defense of darkness

March 15, 2023
(Lauren Owens Lambert/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Earth needs darkness just as much as it needs light.

But human light pollution is pushing back the dark, which is changing the natural world, and could be hurting us, too.

Guests

Johan Eklöf, scientist and bat researcher. Author of The Darkness Manifesto: On Light Pollution, Night Ecology, and the Ancient Rhythms That Sustain Life.

Also Featured

Emily Fobert, research fellow at the University of Melbourne who studies the impact of light pollution on marine species.

Geoff Goins, visitor services supervisor at New Mexico’s Capulin Volcano National Monument, a certified Dark Sky Park.

Keith Krueger, Pinal County, Arizona resident and citizen scientist whose neighborhood doesn’t have streetlights.

Casey Rodriguez, dark sky advocate in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Zach Thompson, dark sky advocate with the International Dark Sky Association in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Related Reading

Journal of Ecology: "Ecological effects of artificial light at night on wild plants" — "Plants use light as a source of both energy and information. Plant physiological responses to light, and interactions between plants and animals (such as herbivory and pollination), have evolved under a more or less stable regime of 24-h cycles of light and darkness, and, outside of the tropics, seasonal variation in day length."

This program aired on March 15, 2023.

Claire Donnelly Twitter Producer, On Point
Claire Donnelly is a producer at On Point.

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

Tim Skoog Sound Designer and Producer, On Point
Tim Skoog is a sound designer and producer for On Point.

