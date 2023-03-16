The abortion pill lawsuit that could change how the FDA approves drugs

Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

A Texas lawsuit attempting to ban pills used in medical abortions could have an impact on how the FDA approves medicines as a whole.

"To the extent that all of these things become a political question or a judicial question rather than a question of science and medicine, we're in a very dangerous place," physician Amanda Banks says.

The uncertainty could throw the pharmaceutical market into chaos.

"For the industry, the results could be catastrophic. For patients, it stands to be even more so," Banks adds.

Today, On Point: How the attempt to ban the drug used in medical abortion could impact much more than just one pill.

Guests

Glenn Cohen, professor at Harvard Law School. His research focuses on bioethics and health law. He co-wrote an amicus brief along with 18 other food and drug law scholars in support of the FDA in this Texas lawsuit. (@CohenProf)

Eva Temkin, partner at the law firm King & Spalding where she counsels clients on issues related to the FDA from drug development to post-market regulation. She worked at the FDA for over 8 years, before leaving in 2021.

Also Featured

Amanda Banks, physician and adviser to multiple biotech companies and other organizations within the industry.

Robin Feldman, a professor at UC Law in San Francisco. (@ProfRobnFeldman)

Show Highlights

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: We're talking about what could potentially change regarding the FDA's ability to approve and regulate pharmaceuticals in this company based on what is happening right now in a Texas court over the pill used for medical abortion. Now, this is a case that's being watched by many, many people. And not just folks on either side of the abortion debate in this country. It's being watched by the entire pharmaceutical industry, as well.

So we spoke to Amanda Banks. She's worked in biotech and medicine for almost 30 years. She co-founded a biotech company and has advised multiple others and taken part in many clinical trials as a physician. And she says she knows what it takes to get a new drug approved by FDA. She says it's a long and thorough process, but one that is very predictable.

AMANDA BANKS: For people who are in companies who are developing new therapeutics, diagnostic products and new vaccines to understand the process, the regulatory process, so that when they undertake their development plans, they can account for all of the things that the FDA is going to need and require, in order to convince the FDA that there is sufficient safety and efficacy associated with their products. And so it's a very well known, no surprises kind of thing. And it offers an opportunity for stability in what's an incredibly and increasingly high-risk endeavor of developing new medicines to treat patients' illnesses.

CHAKRABARTI: And Banks says the uncertainty surrounding this case could potentially scare off investors who would put money into developing new drugs, billions of dollars into the industry potentially.

BANKS: If they have the option to put their money into something that is already risky but has become not only more risky, but less predictable. We're going to have a very hard time raising the kind of capital that's required to keep this industry moving forward. And I think for the industry, the results could be catastrophic. For patients, it stands to be even more so.

CHAKRABARTI: And Banks says because lack of investment could stifle innovation.

BANKS: And this is where it gets much riskier, right? Because you're doing, by definition, something new that's never been done before, and you only have a little bit of validation of the science because it's very early. So you need investors that can take a long view and have a high tolerance for risk. But it's a risk that they understand. If you now throw in an unknown risk, which is despite several decades worth of data to prove the safety and efficacy of a medicine, it can still be pulled off the market. If one person disagrees, then that is a different situation and it's a very hard risk to manage.

CHAKRABARTI: So she's talking there about the potential politicization of almost all drugs in this country. And Banks told us that she thinks drug approval should be a question of science and medicine, not political or judicial. So she wants Congress to make sure that is very clear.

BANKS: I hope that one consequence of all of this is that we get some legislative barriers around the FDA that shore up what is already sort of statutorily laid out as their mandate. And, frankly, protecting the right of a company that has received an approval from the FDA to sell a medicine, to continue to do so.

CHAKRABARTI: So that's physician Amanda Banks. Now, as we've heard over the course of this conversation, the drug approval process at FDA is thoughtful, it's thorough, it takes a long time. And Eva, I'm going to turn to you on this. Because feel free to correct me if I'm wrong, but a lot of the data that FDA relies on in order to come to its approval decisions have to come from the drug makers themselves. Right? Because they're the ones doing the trials.

And FDA doesn't always get it right. I mean, I was just reading just this week about a drug called Makena. That's that was made by AMAG Pharmaceuticals. It was the only drug FDA had ever approved to reduce potentially reduce preterm births in this country. But from what I understand, the approval for this drug was based on just one study that was published in 2003.

And some physicians had some really serious concerns about it right out of the gate because there were flaws with that trial. And it was only last fall that FDA decided to backtrack. So 20 years later, roughly, and withdraw its approval for the drug. So is the process really as universally rigorous as we've been making it out to be?

EVA TEMKIN: I mean, it's a hard question because I can't promise you that 100% of the time anything will be right. And the Makena withdrawal proceeding has been going on for a very long time is an example of FDA sort of grappling with maybe having gotten something wrong. But I would say that the mifepristone approval and that drug share very little in common. Right. The process that mifepristone went through took years.

There was enormous amounts of data to support the approval. And there was an enormous amount of data that has been generated since then that continues to support safe use. And more than anything, I think the point which Dr. Banks made very eloquently is that FDA needs to be the arbiter of this decision. So whether FDA wants to change its mind based on new data, or based on a reimagining of existing data is a different question, I think, from whether a person who disagrees with FDA's decision about safety and efficacy can and should bring a judge to second guess that scientific decision making.

Related Reading

