Why some states are rolling back telehealth access

The COVID pandemic paved the way for widespread use of telehealth doctor’s appointments.

Telehealth appointments worked. So why are some states rolling back access?

"There’s concern of overutilization. It’s like, 'Oh if we allow telehealth to be an option here, everybody’s going to use it. And we’re just going to see way more expense,'" Mei Kwong, executive director at the Center for Connected Health Policy, says.

Today, On Point: How telehealth surged and then stalled.

Guests

Mei Kwong, executive director at the Center for Connected Health Policy. (@CCHPCA)

Dr. Leslie Eiland, endocrinologist. Medical director of telehealth and medical director of patient experience at Nebraska Medicine.

Read: Email Q&A with Robert Bell, head of the Nebraska Insurance Federation

Blue Cross Blue Shield Nebraska declined our request for an interview.

Does the Nebraska Insurance Federation support LB256, which would require private insurers to reimburse providers for any telehealth service at least at the same rate as a comparable in-person health visit? Why or why not?

Robert Bell: "The Nebraska Insurance Federation opposes LB 256 as drafted. The bill prevents health insurers from reimbursing providers at a higher rate for a higher level of care provided during an in-person visit. The result will be higher premiums and, for many, higher out of pocket costs for telehealth care.

"Also, insurers are concerned about the possibility that telehealth payment parity will lead to a further concentration of medical providers in urban areas. Instead, insurers prefer the flexibility to continue to negotiate telehealth rates separately."

What concerns does the Nebraska Insurance Federation have about reimbursing providers for telehealth visits at the same rate as comparable in-person visits?

Robert Bell: "As drafted, LB256 assumes that all telehealth services provide the same level and quality of care as an in-person office visit. This may be true in some situations but not in all situations. This is why insurers may elect to provide telehealth reimbursement at parity with in-person visits, limit parity to only some telehealth services, or elect to reimburse more for in-person visits."

I’ve read some insurers are concerned about overutilization of telehealth leading to increased costs. Could you point to some evidence of telehealth being overused?

Robert Bell: "The Federation has not made this argument so I cannot respond."

How does the Nebraska Insurance Federation respond to the argument that increased telehealth could save insurers money in the long run by offering a way for some patients to more conveniently access routine check-ups?

Robert Bell: "Telehealth is a valuable tool for health providers and consumers and in some situations may provide savings. Nebraska insurers welcome savings for their members, but we do not believe a payment parity mandate will result in savings.

"Again, some health insurers may choose to pay telehealth services at parity while others may wish to incentivize in-person office visits. The Federation looks forward to working with policymakers on lowering costs for health care for all Nebraskans."