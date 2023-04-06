Kids lost in school time during the pandemic. When they went back, they brought new behavioral challenges with them.

"It’s gotten to the point where I’ve left jobs at schools because I was afraid for my safety," Amber Blevins of Bloomington, Illinois, who quit teaching after 20 years in part because of discipline problems with students, says.

However, student discipline problems were on the rise even before the pandemic.

"It’s a balance between working with the student on correcting those behaviors. But at the same time, the teacher still has to teach," Craig Witherspoon, superintendent of the South Carolina school district Richland County One, says.

Should classroom culture change? Should discipline be more proactive, less bureaucratic?

Lots of possible remedies, but many states are headed down one particular path: they want to crack down on disruptive student behavior.

Today, On Point: How to fix the growing discipline problem in U.S. classrooms.

Guests

Ben Court, senior director of K-12 research at the education consulting firm EAB. (@BMcourt)

Patrick Wall, senior reporter at Chalkbeat, an education news publication. (@patrick_wall)

Elizabeth Errico, executive director of the Children’s Mental Health Resource Center.

Related Reading

Chalkbeat: "Lawmakers across U.S. push for harsher school discipline as safety fears rise" — "Lawmakers across the country are moving to make it easier to kick disruptive students out of school, a get-tough turn toward stricter discipline that reflects mounting fears about school violence and disorder."