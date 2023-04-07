On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
DONATE
On Point
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

 
Home//Radio//On Point

What’s next – legally and politically — for Donald Trump

47:29
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
April 07, 2023
TwitterfacebookEmail
Former President Donald Trump arrives at court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York, where he was charged with 34 felonies. (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Former President Donald Trump arrives at court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York, where he was charged with 34 felonies. (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Sign up for the On Point newsletter here

This week, America entered uncharted territory.

For the first time in history, a former president and presidential candidate became a criminal defendant.

In court, Donald Trump, accustomed to dominating the room and his audience, appeared diminished and spoke just a few words. Among them: “Not guilty.”

To his critics, the indictment is long over-due. But Trump’s supporters are energized.

"Every single one of them wanted to support him for the 2024 nomination," Republican strategist Sarah Longwell says.

Today, On Point: What’s next – legally and politically — for Donald Trump?

Guests

Andrew Prokop, senior politics correspondent at VOX. (@awprokop)

Shan Wu, former federal prosecutor who’s now a white-collar criminal defense attorney. Partner at the law firm Cohen Seglias. (@shanlonwu)

Sarah Longwell, executive director of the Republican Accountability Project. Publisher of The Bulwark and host of the podcast “The Focus Group.” (@SarahLongwell25)

Related Reading

VOX: "Yes, Alvin Bragg’s indictment of Trump is political" — "Donald Trump and his allies have claimed that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s prosecution of him is a political, politicized mess."

The Daily Beast: "Here’s Why the Trump Indictment Charges Are Felonies" — "The unsealing of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s historic indictment of former President Donald Trump reveals a solid prosecution case."

This program aired on April 7, 2023.

podcast

Related:

Paige Sutherland Twitter Producer, On Point
Paige Sutherland is a producer for On Point.

More…

Anthony Brooks Twitter Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.

More…

Advertisement

 
Play
Listen Live
Loading...
/00:00
Close