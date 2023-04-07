Advertisement
What's next – legally and politically — for Donald Trump
This week, America entered uncharted territory.
For the first time in history, a former president and presidential candidate became a criminal defendant.
In court, Donald Trump, accustomed to dominating the room and his audience, appeared diminished and spoke just a few words. Among them: “Not guilty.”
To his critics, the indictment is long over-due. But Trump’s supporters are energized.
"Every single one of them wanted to support him for the 2024 nomination," Republican strategist Sarah Longwell says.
Today, On Point: What’s next – legally and politically — for Donald Trump?
Guests
Andrew Prokop, senior politics correspondent at VOX. (@awprokop)
Shan Wu, former federal prosecutor who’s now a white-collar criminal defense attorney. Partner at the law firm Cohen Seglias. (@shanlonwu)
Sarah Longwell, executive director of the Republican Accountability Project. Publisher of The Bulwark and host of the podcast “The Focus Group.” (@SarahLongwell25)
