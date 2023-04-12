Advertisement
Wisconsin and the politics of resentment
On Point continues to explore populism in our series The power of populism. In this episode, Wisconsin and the politics of resentment.
"It did feel for a while as if Wisconsin was ground zero in American politics. In many ways a precursor of the kind of hyper-polarization that we later saw all around the country," Charlie Sykes says.
How has populism flourished in the Badger state?
Today, On Point: The power of populism in Wisconsin.
Guests
Charlie Sykes, founder and editor-at-large of The Bulwark, a centrist website. Host of The Bulwark podcast. Author of the 2017 book How the Right Lost Its Mind. (@SykesCharlie)
Shawn Johnson, state capitol bureau chief at Wisconsin Public Radio. Also co-host of the Derailed podcast from Wisconsin Public Radio. (@SJohnsonWPR)
Also Featured
Kathy Cramer, American politics professor and Natalie C. Holton chair of letters and science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Author of The Politics of Resentment: Rural Consciousness in Wisconsin and the Rise of Scott Walker.
This program aired on April 12, 2023. Audio will be available soon.