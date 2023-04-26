Behind the push to strike down free preventative health care in America

The Affordable Care Act says you don't have to pay for preventative health care.

But a federal judge in Texas recently struck down the preventative care provision of the ACA.

It could change the way more than 150 million Americans get their care.

"It's a big deal. If we want to improve health in America, we really need to embrace a culture of prevention and that this is what this particular provision in the Affordable Care Act does."

The case is currently being appealed and is expected to end up at Supreme Court.

"One judge in a single courthouse in Texas shouldn't have the ability to drive national policy on a question as important as this one."

Today, On Point: The plaintiffs claimed they didn't want health care coverage that they individually didn't need. But what's the real story behind the push to strike down zero cost preventative health care in America?

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: Patrick Sarback lives in North Carolina. In 2016, he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins's lymphoma. He’s relied on the Affordable Care Act heavily since then, particularly the free preventive health care mandated by the law.

PATRICK SARBACK: The preventive screening has shown five other tumors and allowed us to get on them. It gives me a better chance at. Seeing my kids graduate and get married and stuff. I lost my wife to brain cancer two years ago. And again, the ACA not only saved her life for a good period of time. It also allowed us to stay in our house and maintain a family. So I really hope they don't pull that from the policy.

CHAKRABARTI: From 2010 until last month, Americans had the right to zero cost access to screenings for cancer, Hepatitis B and C, osteoporosis, STDs, diabetes and pre-diabetes, mental health screenings, genetic testing, antibody tests for pregnant women, prophylactic drugs for HIV, elderly counseling, information about substance abuse, and more. Which is why Dr. Mark Fendrick says, of this aspect of the ACA:

DR. MARK FENDRICK: I cannot think of another health policy that impacts more Americans than the preventive services provision.

CHAKRABARTI: But then, last month, a U.S. District Court judge in Texas ruled that no cost preventative health care in America is unconstitutional.

FENDRICK: The clinical implications of this ruling are real, and I think they're being underestimated just because of the tumult of the news cycle that we have. But as more and more people look at what we believe is the potential impact of a worst-case scenario of restoration of patient out-of-pocket costs for these preventive services, the health of Americans will clearly suffer. And I believe that the disparities in health care delivery that we're fighting so hard to ameliorate will actually get worse.

CHAKRABARTI: This is On Point. I’m Meghna Chakrabarti. And that’s Dr. Mark Fendrick, now at the University of Michigan. Should the Texas court’s ruling stand? At least 150 million Americans could lose access to free preventive health care. Something Fendrick knows a great deal about. Because he is one of the people who helped create those very provisions that are a signature part of the Affordable Care Act.

Fendrick’s belief in the importance of preventive care dates back before 2010, back to the beginning of his medical career.

FENDRICK: I’m a primary care physician, and very early on in my career, I realized that patients, even with good insurance, weren't able to afford those services that I begged them to do. And many of these were preventive care services.

CHAKRABARTI: Dr. Fendrick and his team wanted to figure out how to change that.

FENDRICK: So, we developed this idea of an insurance product, that actually didn't set patient out-of-pocket costs on what things priced, but in fact, the clinical value. So instead of cheap things being cheap, we said maybe good things in terms of your health should be inexpensive. You know, I'm not a super smart guy to come up with the fact that, you know, patients shouldn't have to have a bake sale to afford their mammogram.

CHAKRABARTI: This was in the early 2000s. The new healthcare policy started to catch on.

FENDRICK: The idea of removing cost sharing for high value services was not a far-left liberal idea. The early adoption of value-based insurance design were by big for-profit companies who felt it was worthwhile to invest more in evidence based medical services because it would produce a return in moderating health care cost growth, but more importantly, keeping their employees healthier.

That support from corporate America that vaulted Dr. Fendrick and the concept of free preventive care all the way to Congress.

FENDRICK: And in 2006, we were very fortunate to be met by very rare bipartisan support of this idea of lowering out-of-pocket costs for high value services, particularly preventive care services, and those that treat chronic conditions. And then in 2008, the ACA discussions started to develop, and we were very fortunate to have this idea of no cost preventive care services be swept up in every conversation and was supported by both Republicans and Democrats.

CHAKRABARTI: President Obama’s most important legislative accomplishment, the Affordable Care Act, was signed into law on March 23, 2010. Not without considerable rancor of course. No Republican members of Congress voted for the ACA in 2010.

And in the next six years, the GOP would have the House vote more than 70 times to repeal, replace, or modify the ACA. The Republican party came close in 2017, with its so-called “Skinny Repeal,” which would have ended insurance coverage for 16 million Americans.

The effort was defeated by a 49-51 vote. But it’s important to note that in the years’ long repeal efforts, no legislator ever vocally attacked the free preventive care access made possible by the ACA. They had other targets.

FENDRICK: Before the ACA and afterwards, the preventive care provisions have always polled among the top three aspects of the Affordable Care Act. And even among Republicans who didn't like the ACA for whatever reason. Preventive care services at no cost has always polled at a very high favorability level. And I often ask myself who would be against free shots for kids and screening for conditions like cancer, diabetes, depression and illicit drug use.

CHAKRABARTI: As of last month, we have an answer. An interesting group of plaintiffs and a Texas federal judge who agreed with their argument that they should not have to purchase preventive health care that they “do not want or need."

And in so doing, this case – currently in appeal – could put those same preventive services at risk for half of the country. Why? And how did this happen?

Nicholas Bagley, a professor of law also at the University of Michigan. ... He's an expert on administrative and health law and has been closely watching this case. He joins us from Ann Arbor. Welcome to On Point.

Braidwood Management Inc. v Xavier Becerra lawsuit

