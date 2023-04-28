Fraud and forgery in the world of fine art

The world of fine art is full of multimillion dollar one-of-a-kinds and breathtaking masterpieces.

But the art market is also rife with fraudsters and forgers.

"No one wants to be a fool," private art dealer Richard Polsky says. Especially wealthy people. They run the world. You know, 'Of course my Picasso’s real. I bought it.'"

Today, On Point: When fakes demand a fortune, what does that say about the intrinsic value of art — and the market that surrounds it?

Guests

Richard Polsky, owner of Richard Polsky Art Authentication, which specializes in authenticating works by Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Jackson Pollock and Roy Lichtenstein, among others. Private art dealer and former gallery owner.

Sebastian Smee, Pulitzer Prize-winning art critic at The Washington Post. Author of “The Art of Rivalry: Four Friendships, Betrayals and Breakthroughs in Modern Art.”