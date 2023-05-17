Why hasn't the media learned its lesson about covering Donald Trump?

Former president Donald Trump tried to overthrow an election he lost. Now, he’s running for president again.

How should news organizations cover candidate Trump in post Jan. 6th America?

"We in the media don’t get to decide who we cover," New York Times columnist David Brooks said. "Basically, the American people get to decide. And they get to decide by their votes and their preferences in polling."

But the media does get to decide how it covers candidates. And recently, CNN decided to give Trump a "town hall" with an audience of Trump friendly New Hampshire voters.

"It was a totally predictable disaster. We thought the media had learned a lesson — just don’t give him an open mic," PressWatch editor Dan Froomkin adds.

Today, On Point: Why the media still hasn't learned how to report on Donald Trump.

Guests

Dan Froomkin, editor of the media criticism website PressWatch.

Tim Lambert, special projects editor at WITF, the NPR affiliate in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Related Reading

PressWatch: "Lessons for Chris Licht’s successor at CNN" — "There is no evidence that CNN President Chris Licht is capable of learning anything. Nevertheless, his own journalists gave him a hell of a lesson during and after the totally predictable disaster that was the “town hall” with Donald Trump Wednesday night."

WITF: "Countering the big lie: WITF newsroom’s coverage will connect lawmakers with their election-fraud actions" — "In the weeks leading up to the 2020 election, WITF’s journalists worked to remind listeners and readers in story after story that results from Pennsylvania would take days to be finalized, and why that was the case."