How the medical aid in dying movement is gaining momentum in the U.S.

Editor's Note: This story includes accounts of self-harm and suicide. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline number, a free and confidential service, is available in either English (1-800-273-8255) or Spanish (1-888-628-9454).

Three times as many states allow the terminally ill to access life ending drugs now as did five years ago. In Vermont, that state recently expanded access to out of state residents.

Ten states and Washington, D.C. have medical aid in dying laws on the books. More are considering legislation this year.

But that leaves almost 80% of states, and the people living in them, with no ability to access this kind of care.

"People want options, and they want a say and for some people, they really worry about losing control. And that is a type of suffering," Dr. Diana Barnard, a family medicine doctor, says.

Today, On Point: What is and isn't changing about how individuals and the law approach medical aid in dying.

Guests

Dr. Diana Barnard, Family medicine doctor with specialties in hospice and palliative medicine. She was one of the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Vermont arguing that the residency requirement to access the state’s medical aid in dying law was unconstitutional.

Katie Engelhart, author of The Inevitable: Dispatches on the Right to Die.

Also Featured

Lindsay Wright, the wife of Youssef Cohen who tried to access Oregon’s medical aid in dying law after he was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Michael Bien, an attorney who is suing California over it’s medical aid in dying law on behalf of those with disabilities.

Kim Callinan, president and CEO of Compassion & Choices.

Lenore Cornelli, her former partner shot himself after he couldn’t access medical aid in dying because his state didn’t offer it.

Transcript

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: Lenore Cornelli remembers loving the man Thomas Webb was. The man who enjoyed tennis and hiking. The chiropractor who made connections with his patients. The thinker who loved nature and had a deep knowledge of the world. And then in October of 2018, Tom was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. Uncurable and terminal. Lenore watched, helpless, as the cancer transformed her partner in the few months he had left to live.

LENORE CORNELLI: He couldn't really eat. When he did, he vomited. And that made his symptoms even worse. His pain worse. He would moan most of the night, and sometimes tears would just be streaming down his face. It was very hard to see. Someone, you know, that you cared about. Very hard.

CHAKRABARTI: Tom was in severe pain. He was given narcotics but refused to take them. They gave him brain fog and he wanted to remain lucid. What he really wanted was a different kind of medication. He wanted a doctor to be able to prescribe him life ending drugs so that he could die at home in peace and on his terms. But Tom lived in Nevada, a state where medical aid in dying is not yet legal.

CORNELLI: I felt very helpless, very frustrated in a lot of ways. I even researched other states to see if I could get some medical assistance. But all the states have a residency requirement, and I knew that he didn't have enough time to make a residency requirement. And so we you know, we just dealt with it the best we could.

CHAKRABARTI: The pain got worse, unbearable. And in the end, Lenore says Tom died at home. But it wasn't in peace and not the way he wanted.

CORNELLI: I came back to his house to take care of him for the evening after work, and I couldn't find him at first. So I literally ran through the whole house looking in closets. That's when I saw the bullets and that's when I saw the note. And then I had to try to figure out where else he could be. And it ended up, he shot himself in his car in the garage.

It was a difficult thing to come across. And it would have been so much better for both of us if his life could have ended as he chose a different way with somebody here who cared about him holding his hand, instead of alone. I just think sometimes we need to allow someone to make that decision when the pain is so severe, there is no hope that anything else is going to help and to have them exist in that manner for a prolonged period of time, which it shouldn't be done. We don't do it to our animals. We allow our animals to have a more dignified death than we do humans.

CHAKRABARTI: Lenore Cornelli. Her partner, Dr. F Thomas Webb, killed himself on November 8th, 2018. He was 70 and lived in Reno, Nevada. This is On Point. I'm Meghna Chakrabarti. Just last week, the Nevada state legislature passed Senate Bill 239, the End of Life Options Act. After a contentious debate and a narrow vote, the bill now goes to Governor Joe Lombardo's desk. This is the fifth time a medical aid and dying bill has been debated in Nevada, and it's the first time it's made it to the governor's office. But it's unclear if Lombardo will sign the bill. If he does, it will make Nevada the 12th jurisdiction to pass a law allowing terminally ill patients to seek physician prescribed medications to end their lives.

Also this year, Vermont passed a law allowing out-of-state residents to come to Vermont to seek this form of end-of-life treatment, making it the first state to do so. Currently, ten states and Washington, D.C. have such laws on the books. That's three times as many as just five years ago. But the option also remains highly controversial in this country. In California, a major court case is challenging that state's law. So how have beliefs and attitudes changed about medical aid in dying in the United States over the past several decades? It was back in the 1990s when Dr. Jack Kevorkian was called Dr. Death and spent eight years in prison for second degree manslaughter in association with providing life ending medication to 130 patients.

So what has changed and hasn't between then and now? Well, Dr. Diana Barnard is a family medicine doctor in Vermont with specialties in hospice and palliative care. And she actually sued the state to drop its residency requirement, claiming it was unconstitutional. And as noted, Vermont has done so. Dr. Barnard, welcome to On Point.

DIANA BARNARD: Thank you very much, Meghna. It's a pleasure to be here.

CHAKRABARTI: How long have you been a physician?

BARNARD: 29 years.

CHAKRABARTI: 29 years. And how long of that period of time have you focused on the hospice and palliative care?

BARNARD: The last 15 years of my career have been dedicated exclusively to caring for patients and families who are living with serious illness.

CHAKRABARTI: What prompted you to make that shift to that focus?

BARNARD: Well. Medicine, like many things in life, changes quickly. And I was drawn into medicine in order to be able to listen to people's values, and offer my expertise and work together to develop a plan for how to care for them that was consistent with their own values. And I began to see that people living with serious illness were not being well-served by a medical system that was rapidly changing with more technology, more drugs, more tests, and less time to really be present with people. And so I decided I would do something about it and work to increase my skills in meeting those needs.

CHAKRABARTI: In terms of becoming an advocate for medical aid in dying, I wonder, I mean, you must recall when I mentioned Dr. Kevorkian in the open here, I mean, it was not that long ago, not that long before you switched to palliative and hospice care that, you know, he went to prison for assisting people as they sought their deaths while being terminally ill. Do you recall that time?

BARNARD: I do recall that time, although I think about that being something very different than what we're talking about today. I do recall when I first got a message from a local newspaper talking about a couple of retired individuals living in Vermont who were interested in passing a medical aid and dying bill in Vermont and asking what I thought about it. And as I considered and I thought about my patients, I thought, you know, patients really should be in control. Patients want options. And so supporting a bill like this seemed natural. And it actually preceded my transition to being a hospice and palliative care physician.

CHAKRABARTI: I see. Okay. I mean, I had asked because to me, these are sort of not necessarily bookends, but moments that describe a sort of maybe change in the legal approach to medical aid in dying. But from a physician's perspective, I mean, you have been in attendance as patients have administered, self-administered life ending medication. Can you describe what that's like?

BARNARD: Yes. You know, it's very humbling to do this work. And I like to say, even I am here with my voice today as a physician. I'm really here speaking on behalf of patients and families who really are suffering and who want options. Every death is unique. Every life is unique. And people have individual challenges and individual hopes and fears. But I will say when I talk to people who are nearing the end of their lives, you know, the three common themes that come up are people would like to be at home. They would like to be surrounded by family and loved ones, and they want to be peaceful or comfortable. However they describe that either in spirit or in body or both. And, you know, I will say for those deaths that I've attended, for people utilizing medical aid in dying, they are incredibly peaceful. And people have those three simple wishes. And it can be a beautiful moment and experience.

CHAKRABARTI: And briefly, describe what a person has to do in order to access medical aid in dying in Vermont.

BARNARD: Well, in order to be eligible, a person has to be over the age of 18, and you have to be living with a terminal illness and you have to have been given a prognosis, which is an estimate of how long you have to live, of less than six months. And you have to go through a careful process with many safeguards to ensure that you have thought carefully about what you are asking for, that you have sought alternatives and the best possible end of life care so that your suffering is managed, and you might not need to move forward.

You have to see two different physicians who each make their own assessment of your understanding of the law. And you have to be able to go through this process on a voluntary basis. You can stop it at any time. The patient is in charge and the patient must be able to self-administer in the end as a final confirmation that the whole process is driven by the patient.

CHAKRABARTI: Have you ever had a patient who requested it, who was denied?

BARNARD: Well, many people express interest in this earlier in their illness. So some people ask when they've been diagnosed with a terminal illness, because they want to be aware of their options. You know, some people are planners and just like they're thinking about their second- or third-line chemo, if they've been diagnosed with a cancer, they also want to hear about their plans for what happens when their illness progresses. And then there are some people who have diminished capacity, whose illness is either too rapidly progressive or they might not be able to maintain their capacity through the whole process. And in that case, we look for other ways to address suffering.

CHAKRABARTI: This is On Point listener Bill Rogers of Arizona, who left us a message talking about his wife's passing this past February.

BILL: Sunday morning with my son and I over her bed. She said, Help me, please help me. Which told me that she was well aware of what was going on in her body. She passed away the next day at 4:25 in the afternoon. I just don't believe that it was right that she had to suffer through this struggling that could have been greatly eased with medical aid in dying. My beautiful wife of 53 years deserved the option to pass away peacefully with compassion and dignity. She didn't get that.

CHAKRABARTI: Bill also told us that his wife had been suffering from terminal cancer and wanted to access medical aid in dying, but by virtue of living in Arizona could not because it is not legal there. Here's listener Susan who left us a message from Massachusetts. Also talking about a friend who moved to Arizona and got terminal cancer. He did not want to suffer extensively, but since Arizona does not have medical aid in dying, her friend resorted to a different option.

SUSAN: He wanted to leave the world with dignity, and he said that chemotherapy made him not himself, made him lose his humanity. Unfortunately, Arizona is not a state that has physician assisted suicide, if you will. So what he did in hospice was he went on hunger strike. He did not expect to kill himself through hunger. What he was trying to do was to weaken his own body such that the cancer will spread faster and will take him sooner.

CHAKRABARTI: Diana ... I wonder if in hearing these stories, and we received so many of them from listeners, that people seek medical aid in dying. Because what we're really looking at is a failure of the hospital system. Because so many people who die in hospitals still die in pain. They died not surrounded by all of their loved ones, in an environment that they don't find gives them peace. Would they seek medical aid in dying if the hospital experience were better?

BARNARD: Well, I always like to think about, we need lots of tools in our toolbox. We need to do many things simultaneously. And the issue of the hospital is tricky because the vast majority of patients I listen to and work with want to live. They are desperate to live. And if going to the hospital can help them live, people will go through a certain amount of burden and suffering to get to a better place.

It's really only when people must accept that they are dying that some people want a different way of going about it and want to take some control back from the disease that has taken so much from them. This is not a process that is for everybody. I cannot emphasize that enough. The laws that are in place protect the rights of people for whom this would never be the right choice. It protects those who aren't sure, or can't predict what kind of suffering they may face at the end of their life. And it offers comfort for those who are interested.

CHAKRABARTI: Well, I'm struck, though, by how often one particular word is used when people were talking to us about medical aid in dying. And that's dignity, dignity, dignity, dignity. Because dying in America can be such an undignified experience, not just for the person who's passing away, but for everyone surrounding them, who loves them.

And so with that in mind, I want to introduce Katie Engelhart into the conversation. She's the author of a book called The Inevitable: Dispatches on the Right to Die. And it's based on hundreds of interviews with doctors and people seeking to end their lives, both legally and not legally. Katie, welcome to On Point.

KATIE ENGELHART: Thanks so much for having me.

CHAKRABARTI: So can you describe, you know, in a story that you reveal in the book about the lengths that some people might go to ... to plan for their own deaths in the event that they become terminally ill, in places where they can't access medical aid in dying.

ENGELHART: So my book opens with the story of a woman named Betty, who I should say I met by happenstance. I wasn't seeking to interview her in any way. We met at a wedding. I mentioned this book that I was writing, and she kind of took me aside and said, Look, I have a really good story for you. She said, My friends and I, Betty was in her late seventies. She said, My friends and I have a pact. The first one who gets Alzheimer's gets killed by the rest of us. And the story Betty told involved a very strange chap.

Betty was a retired lawyer. She was a Manhattan resident, sort of, you know, well put together. Definitely not a rule breaker. The story she told involved her traveling to Mexico, to a place close to Tijuana where she had heard veterinarians will sell you drugs used for euthanizing pets on the sly. And she made that trip to buy some drugs. She snuck them back over the border using some fake cosmetics bottles. And those drugs were then held in trust by her and her friends to be used when the time arrives.

So, Betty's story interesting because first of all, she was living in New York. At the time ... has no medical aid in dying law. But also she held the drugs for use in a very particular context. She worried that she would develop dementia. And that's a fair worry because, you know, it's a disease that past 80, afflicts a significant percentage of people. And even if medical aid in dying were legal where she lived, it most likely wouldn't apply to someone who has Alzheimer's.

So Betty's story was interesting to me, in part because I just met so many people like her, people who were very afraid, who wanted to be in control at the end of their lives and who were going through these elaborate kind of plans to get access to drugs, including buying drugs on the Internet, traveling to Mexico or Brazil, including, you know, kind of playing pharmacists and mixing various medications or substances that they read about online. This is not uncommon. I was actually shocked to see just how many people are making plans on their own terms in the absence of a law that leaves them feeling safe and prepared.