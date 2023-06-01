The little-known virus behind a majority of nongenetic birth defects

One virus causes more birth defects in American babies than any other nongenetic disease. But most don’t know it exists. Megan Nix first learned about congenital CMV when her daughter was diagnosed in 2015. One in every thousand babies born in the United States will have some symptom or long-term health problem due to congenital CMV. But most doctors don't discuss it with expecting mothers during routine prenatal care. Why? Today, On Point: A mother’s journey to understand her daughter’s diagnosis. Stay with us. Guests Megan Nix, author of “Remedies for Sorrow: An Extraordinary Child, a Secret Kept from Pregnant Woman, and a Mother’s Pursuit of the Truth.” It’s a memoir about her experience with her daughter Anna, who has congenital CMV. Dr. Sallie Permar, chair of pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine. Physician-in-chief at Komansky Children’s Hospital, New York Presbyterian. Also Featured Dr. Gail Demmler-Harrison, professor at Baylor College of Medicine and pediatric infectious disease physician at Texas Children’s Hospital. Dr. Lynn Yee, medical director of the Northwestern Memorial Hospital Women’s Infectious Disease Program. Associate professor of maternal fetal medicine at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine. Transcript MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: Usually when a baby first enters the world, there's that life affirming sound of the baby's cry and the joyous response from parents, family, medical caregivers in the room. But that's not what happened when Megan Nix gave birth to her daughter, Anna, in 2015. And Megan, in your book, Remedies for Sorrow, you write that something was really different with Anna from the moment she was born. Can you describe the moment of her birth? MEGAN NIX: She was born at dawn. And so the room was really dimly lit when I gave birth to her. And when the midwife held her up above my body, she was completely silent. And she had dark eyes and dark hair and just stared straight into me. I could tell that she was alive, but she didn't make any sound at all. And we looked at each other in this suspension of sound until the midwife placed her over my chest, where she breathed but still remained without any kind of scream or cry or anything, until an OB was called. And she was brought to the corner, to the little baby warming table, and a couple providers huddled around her, jostled her with some towels, and finally she did let out a scream. But her initial silence was a tone that was set for the rest of her life, really. And her silence is something that was much deeper than I realized at the time. Though I felt that there was something really, really different about her and worrisome and mysterious at the same time. CHAKRABARTI: Yeah, you kind of knew from the start. I understand how that is, that you just have this intuitive connection with your baby from the moment they're born. What was the midwife's demeanor when your daughter was born? NIX: There was a palpable concern in the room, but nobody really said anything. Everybody sort of just looked at Anna, my daughter, for some signal that she was going to be okay. And I started asking, is she okay? Is she okay? And I don't really remember the midwife's response, but the doctor said she's okay, but she's only 5 pounds and she was full-term. She was 40 weeks. And so, 5 pounds was alarmingly small for a full-term baby.

CHAKRABARTI: You know, I'm thinking back to when my kiddos were born and that first moment where, you know, you're holding your brand-new baby and you're seeing how they're opening their eyes and even though they're still covered in goop, the smell of the baby and the little yawn they might do, or they might try to latch on. ... These are all moments of forming that maternal bond with your child. And you kind of, like I said, intuitively know that all these little actions show that your baby's here ... and okay. Was Anna like that aside from the silence? NIX: Definitely. Definitely. I held her with awe. And yet there was ... I describe it in the book as a gong, kind of ringing inside of me, this alarm bell amidst the love and the intimacy of the moment. There was just this knowledge that there was something else about her that I didn't understand quite yet. CHAKRABARTI: And what was that something else? Because you write early in the book that other people noticed that there was something a little bit different about Anna, like the hospital photographer. NIX: So after we left the delivery room, we then made our way to the mom baby unit, and my parents had purchased an in-house photographer to take pictures. And when the photographer was taking that set, Anna's eyes never closed. Usually, newborns are so sleepy and they sleep through all the photos. Their eyes are closed. And for hours she just stared. She just had these clear, dark blue eyes as they lightened from that first moment in the dark room. And she looked out the window. She looked at me. It was like ... I might be sort of imposing this upon her and maybe she was just awake, but it seemed like she needed her eyes to see because something else was not in place at that time. And, you know, we later figured out what that was, as we got to know her.

CHAKRABARTI: Yeah. Obviously, we're going to talk about that in detail and what caused it as well. But I mean, the story really gripped me, Megan, obviously, because I have been through this twice but had a different outcome. But I can intimately relate to all the questions that come about. You know, in the first days and weeks of a new child, a new baby's life. You write about how your husband actually wasn't there when Anna was born because he was doing his job, out on a fishing boat. Can you tell us a little bit about that? NIX: Yeah. So that was also in place in her delivery and in my recovery, was that my husband was not there. He is a fisherman in Alaska in a small town called Sitka, where we live for about a third of the year. And we had decided when I became pregnant with Anna that I would stay behind in Colorado, where we're from, because I'd had a C-section with my first daughter ... and I did not want to fly up to a remote island and either have to have an elective C-section, because I didn't want to recover from surgery with a husband who fishes seven days a week. And I wanted just a chance at nonsurgical labor and that I would stay back. And then he would fly home to Colorado when I gave him the call. But the way it works, there's only, you know, three major flights a day, or four maybe, that leaves Sitka. So we knew that if I called him in the middle of the night, which I did, he would likely miss her birth, which happened at dawn. And then he arrived the next morning. ... Her second day of life was when he arrived. And so it was just a charged atmosphere. There was worry. There was his absence. We're very much a team as parents, and I just needed him to get there. And he did. But when he did arrive, I vocalized to him, and I did over the phone, that something was different about her. CHAKRABARTI: And what did he say? NIX: He is a pacifist, so he did not want to initially validate that something might be wrong. But he did say, I told him that she was born small and that she didn't make a sound. And he said, okay, I want to see her. Don't worry yet. We don't know anything yet. And soon we would know everything. CHAKRABARTI: Yeah. Well, so again, as you write in the book, and as anyone who's gone through labor and delivery knows, in the day or two after a baby is born, it's not like a whole piece, right? Like, you don't get to hold your baby forever and no one bothers you in the room. There's a lot of testing that's done on newborns. And so can you describe that to me? Like the normal tests that were done on Anna. And then you write about the doctors that come in and out of the room and you write that they seemed weird. So what was going on? NIX: So probably the first test that they ran on Anna, is called the newborn dried blood spot, which is where they prick the baby's heel and then they squeeze out a number of blood drops onto a card at the time. And even with my firstborn, I didn't know what those diseases were that the blood test would be screening for. And so I just watched in silence without much knowledge. It's not explained to women. You just move forward through these sorts of checkpoints after you have a baby. And she was so tiny the nurse could not get her blood out of her heel. And so it just was ... everything just sort of seemed more acute with her. And she really had to squeeze out this blood while I waited. And then after that, the rotating pediatricians from Children's Hospital came into the room, and there were usually two, there were always two of them for some reason at that hospital, and they would bring her over towards the window and do a physical exam. And they wouldn't say anything, but they didn't say anything to me either. It didn't have the same tone that it had had with my firstborn. There was definitely a perplexity or some kind of, you know, puzzlement about them. And then the last thing, and this is part of the newborn screening process in all states, is that a hearing technician rolls a cart into the room where they test the newborn's hearing, and she inserted the wires into Anna's ears, looking for an instinctual response that the ear makes to sound through the clicks of the wires. And I sat there for a couple minutes and with my firstborn ... I didn't think much about it. ... We didn't have any hearing loss genetically in either of our families, and they handed [my first born] back to me and she passed the test. With Anna, as soon as they put the wires in her ears, I was like, She's not going to pass. And I waited with this breathlessness until the technician handed her to me and she said, I'm sorry, but she failed on both sides. CHAKRABARTI: Wow. She actually fell asleep through the test, right? NIX: She did. Some babies do, because it's such an instinctual response. They can be asleep, and the test will still register if their ear is, you know, processing sound or not. But she didn't have any response. CHAKRABARTI: And how did that hit you? NIX: At the time, it hit me hard, but I held out this hope that she was small, and the doctors then validated this by saying when babies are born small for their age, small for gestational age, there's often fluid trapped in the ear and it will drain, and she will pass the next time we run the test. So the next day, they ran the test again. And again, she did not pass it. And then they said, you will bring her back to the hospital in a week for another test. And so there was sort of this implication that we'll keep trying until she passes, instead of an acknowledgment that maybe she won't pass, maybe she doesn't hear. And inside me, this anxiety just kind of grew and grew like a mass. And I went through each test thinking ... her body knows something that we don't.

