'Recoding America' author Jennifer Pahlka on how we can reshape our government to work for us

Too often state and federal government fails to provide the services its laws intend.

"We’ve been trying to fix this problem with more money for technology in government, more oversight and more rules," author Jennifer Pahlka says. "And the evidence shows that's not working. We got to take a different approach."

Outdated technology is part of the problem. But in Pahlka’s new book “Recoding America,” she argues the biggest issue is how little policymakers care about implementation.

"They see implementation as a sort of detail that less important people should deal with," she says. "And until we change that, we're going to continue to have problems getting the outcomes we want."

Today, On Point: How government culture gets in the way of better outcomes.

Guests

Jennifer Pahlka, author of the new book “Recoding America: Why Government Is Failing in the Digital Age and How We Can Do Better.” Former deputy chief technology officer in the Obama White House. Founder and a former executive director of Code for America, a nonprofit that aims to help government agencies with their tech issues.

Also Featured

Erica Chan, helped many Californians navigate the unemployment process during the pandemic.

Natalie Kates, former product manager for the United Services Digital Service and former CTO for the COVID response at the Biden White House.

Michael Nugent, worked in government for about 25 years, most recently as the director of the Defense Language and National Security Education Office for the Department of Defense.

Book Excerpt

