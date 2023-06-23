Three years after the pandemic pushed almost every office worker out of the office ... employers are trying to pull them back in.

Apple, Meta, Amazon and Disney want workers to be in the office more days per week.

But the pandemic shutdown may have permanently shifted norms and expectations about where employees can and want to work.

How does where we work affect our productivity and office culture?

Today, On Point: Are return-to-office mandates backfiring?

Guests

Cali Williams Yost, CEO and founder of the Flex Strategy Group. Her company has helped organizations reimagine how and where work is done for more than 20 years.

Emma Harrington, assistant professor of economics at the University of Virginia.

Transcript

Part I

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: On May 1, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy stood in the lobby of the company's Seattle headquarters, fist-bumping employees. In a company video called "Amazon Welcome Day," You see Jassy surrounded by balloons, smiling greeters dressed in orange company polos and free bananas from Amazon's community banana stand.

BACKGROUND CROSSTALK: Nice to meet you.

Nice to meet you. (MUSIC)

ANDY JASSY: Well, I'm really excited to have more of my teammates back in the office, and I think we're pretty convinced that we're going to invent and collaborate better when we're in the office more together. I think the thing that happens is really different. I think the ability to map out ideas and a whiteboard when you're done with the meeting is different. Those serendipitous meetings happen a lot more when we're together.

CHAKRABARTI: Amazon's corporate staffers are now required to be in the office at least three days a week. Meaning employees are in-person, some for the first time since the pandemic, and others for the first time ever. Last month's official end of the nation's pandemic emergency declaration kickstarted the latest round of back-to-the-office pushes for many American companies. Apple, Meta and Disney, they all want their workers off Zoom and back to working face to face.

The reason why was best evangelized by Silicon Valley's creative guru, the late Steve Jobs. He designed Apple's circular headquarters to force people to walk through the office, leading to unexpected interactions. Same for the design of Pixar's HQ. Jobs put the bathrooms at [Apple] right in the atrium of the building, so people had to walk through the office, encounter each other. And as Jobs put it, quote, "When people run into each other, when they make eye contact, things happen." His successor, current Apple CEO Tim Cook, continues to carry that flame. Here he is at the Atlantic Festival back in September 2020.

TIM COOK: Things like creativity and the serendipity that you talk about, these things, you depend on people kind of running into each other over the course of a day. We have designed our entire office such that there are common areas where people congregate and talk about different things, and you can’t schedule those things.

CHAKRABARTI: This is On Point. I'm Meghna Chakrabarti; The back to the office push isn't just happening in tech. Businesses in almost every sector are thinking it's time to curb remote work. Banking is another great example. And media, too. Full disclosure, by the way, today, our home station, WBUR, announced its back-to-the-office policy. As of September 2023, all my colleagues will have to be back in our building at least two days per week.

But the promise of more ethereal, creative sparks isn't enough to convince many workers that they'll do better in the office. The pandemic profoundly changed employee expectations over the past three years. Less commuting, fewer distractions, less stress, greater focus. These are the gains remote workers say far outweigh immeasurables like creativity. Take Anne, she works in New Jersey and asked us not to use her real name, because she wants to protect her job. Anne told us her employer now requires her back four days a week. They've been gradually ramping up the number of days in person after roughly a year and a half of remote work.

ANNE: I miss being able to run outside every day during my lunch break. I miss having my cat around who would jump up in my lap while I was working and who was quite insistent on me finishing at 5 p.m. Now that I'm back in the office, I find myself not stopping work until at least 6 p.m., sometimes later.

And even then, I have an hour-long commute. Because I moved during COVID, because I couldn't afford to live in the state that I worked in. I am really frustrated, and I think it's because I now understand we don't have to work like this. I just, I don't want to do it. And it's really making me question if I even want to do this job anymore.

CHAKRABARTI: You know, we don't like "either, ors" here at On Point. So today we want to talk about whether there's a balance, a way to maximize the collaborative magic that's supposed to happen when human beings physically work together. Balance that with the considerable mental and life improvements that remote workers have come to rely on. And yes, we are also going to talk about the folks who never had the chance to leave the factory floor, office or workspace because you are essential to your company. Or remote work was never offered to you.

So let's dive in. Cali Williams Yost joins us. She's CEO and founder of the Flex Strategy Group, which has helped companies reimagine how and where work is done for more than 20 years. She's also author of a couple of books, “Work + Life: Finding the Fit That’s Right for You” and “Tweak It: Make What Matters Happen Every Day.” And she joins us from New York. Cali, welcome to On Point.

CALI WILLIAMS YOST: Thanks, Meghna. It's great to be here.

CHAKRABARTI: So, first of all, just give us a snapshot of your work situation over the past couple of years.

WILLIAMS YOST: It's been a firehose of interest and opportunity around flexibility, which is wonderful. But I'm kind of confused, only because this isn't new.

CHAKRABARTI: (LAUGHS) Yeah.

WILLIAMS YOST: Organizations are becoming much more flexible for over 20 years, and the pandemic just accelerated a trend that was already well underway. And so now, how do we optimize it on the other side?

CHAKRABARTI: Right. Well, what I'd like to do is to kind of establish what you personally have experienced, and me, too, so people know where we're coming from in terms of our work experience over the past couple of years. So have you been able to work remote or were you in whatever office space you had? Where were you physically over the past several years?

WILLIAMS YOST: Well, our organization has always been fully virtual.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay.

WILLIAMS YOST: We discovered a long time ago that we do most of our work at the client site. Before COVID, obviously. Or we did it virtually. Believe it or not, with Zoom and not Teams, but with Zoom beforehand. And we just didn't need the space. It wasn't necessary to enable our work. So it was easy for us to transition. Plus, my workforce is not all in Madison, New Jersey, where our office is.

CHAKRABARTI: Got it.

WILLIAMS YOST: So that was also part of it. So it wasn't really new for us.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. And when you said not Teams, did you mean not Microsoft Teams?

WILLIAMS YOST: Microsoft Teams.

CHAKRABARTI: Because it's terrible. (LAUGHS)

WILLIAMS YOST: I was going to say Teams, and I realized it wasn't there.

CHAKRABARTI: Because it's oddly terrible.

WILLIAMS YOST: I know.

CHAKRABARTI: My personal opinion. AI. (LAUGHS) But okay, so that's interesting. Because I had the exact opposite experience, right? When the pandemic hit, look, our organization jumped on top of things. And for people's safety, almost everyone who could moved remote. I chose to actually remain in our building for work. A, because I've got two young kids at home and trying to do an hour-long radio show with them around was not going to be possible. And B, it actually for me, there was a lot about being in the building, which I found personally for me as a worker superior to being remote.

However, I have taken advantage of this new mindset, at least at our workplace, of flexibility, which means a lot of different things. So I wanted to put that caveat in. But I have been sitting right here, at this desk in WBUR's Studio 3, for most of the past three years. Now, how much has the most recent, you know, lifting of that pandemic emergency declaration, how much has that changed, or accelerated or altered the landscape of who's working remote and who's not? Because I got the sense, Cali, that a lot of businesses were looking at that as like the final domino that needed to drop before they could say, "Yep, now you got to come back in."

WILLIAMS YOST: Well, I think there was always a caution to put people in harm's way, right? So when the COVID emergency lifted at the beginning of last month, I think that last barrier was removed. And there was this drive now to say, "Okay, what are we going to do next?" And I think he brought up two important points. One, the transition driven by COVID to remote work, extreme forms of remote work, was crisis driven. So we didn't have time to plan this in a very effective way.

So leaders are not wrong when they say, "Okay, so what got lost in the sauce in terms of innovation, talent, development, culture?" But on the other side, also, we learned we could work pretty effectively, not the way we did before. So on the other side, you have employees who are rightfully saying, "Well, why am I coming back? Like, what are we doing when we're together in person?" And I agree. And again, most people who can work remotely and in-person do understand and value being in-person.

There just has to be a purpose to it. So by focusing on these days in the office, it's just how we're going about this. The days focus is, I think, misplaced. And is causing a lot of the problems. Because people understand this wasn't optimal, the way we've been doing it for the last three years. How do we make it better?

But by focusing on days in the office, we aren't actually prioritizing the things we're trying to get done when we're together. And we're also not talking about what we're going to continue to do when we are not together on those days. And that's what we should be leading with. We should be leading with the "what" and then talking about the "where." But we're not doing that, which is why we're stuck.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. So I want you to hold that thought, because we will absolutely come back to it. I want to know what the alternative way of thinking about some kind of new balance between remote and in-office expectations. But one of the first things we hear, and the reason why we led the show with this is that, you know, human beings are social creatures.

And even though digital technology and digital collaboration has come a long way. Nothing replaces, again, that sort of creative spark of even just the accidental encounter in the hallway. That sort of, I would almost call it, cult of creativity and innovation comes with the presumption that that can be maximized only when people are in the same spaces together. I can understand that to a degree. But, you know, let's focus on creativity for a second. Sometimes the most creative sparks happen when people are absolutely on their own.

WILLIAMS YOST: Yep. In the shower. I've had people over the years saying, "Oh, I just had that idea in the shower." Yeah, you're right.

CHAKRABARTI: And so why is it that we hear about teamwork, relying on creativity and innovation to succeed, and that that can only best happen when people are together physically?

WILLIAMS YOST: So I think it's important to also understand we're not talking about fully remote going forward, in most cases, we're really not. We're now talking about possibly being together 2 to 3 days a week on site, in most cases, when you can have both. And maybe 2 to 3 days a week when we're not in the same place.

CHAKRABARTI: Got it.

WILLIAMS YOST: So we're not going to lose that. Whatever those moments are that did happen, they will happen. There's going to have to just be a greater degree of intentionality. Around prioritizing, again, those things that relate to engagement, planning or product development or talent development that could benefit people being in the same place, making sure those are prioritized for those days together.

But then looking at ways we can keep that going when we're not in the same place. And knowing those moments when we're together will happen on those two or three days, around that planning. But are there ways that we can continue to leverage and build out on that we learned could possibly do that when we're not in the same spaces? And, you know, before COVID, we didn't all sit in the same place, and that's another piece of this. It's important.

CHAKRABARTI: Well, Cali Williams Yost, CEO and founder of the Flex Strategy Group. Hang on for just a second. Got to take a quick break and we'll be right back. This is On Point.