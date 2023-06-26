Why so many U.S.-educated foreign students don't stay for work

U.S. universities educate thousands of foreign-born students. They graduate with skills the U.S. needs, and they want to stay here. But many can’t.

So, these students are being poached by foreign countries.

"They're benefiting from the failures of the U.S. system. We're just letting this happen. We're watching it go. We're watching these people leave," Jon Marcus says.

And they're going to countries that have immigration officers specifically tasked with recruiting the students the U.S. has educated.

Why? The U.S. immigration system often requires that international graduates convert from student to work visas, but they can't if they don't already have a job offer.

Other countries are doing it differently:

"The government has decided, well, look, these guys are you know, they're super brainy," Nicolas Rollason says. "They've come from really good universities. What's the problem with having them here without a job offer in the job market looking for a role here?"

Today, On Point: Why America's immigration system is forcing out high-skilled workers the U.S. trains and needs.

Guests

Jon Marcus, higher education editor and reporter for the Hechinger Report. Author of the article "With new ‘talent visas,’ other countries lure workers trained at U.S. universities."

Nicolas Rollason, partner and head of business immigration for the London-based law firm Kingsley Napley.

Also Featured

Sudeep Datta, a data analyst who got his master’s in the U.S. but had to move to Canada to work legally.

Marc Pavlopoulos, CEO and founder of Syndesus, which helps foreign skilled workers with U.S. jobs secure visas in Canada.

Transcript

Part I

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: Every year, hundreds of thousands of students from all over the world come to the United States to study at American colleges and universities. When they graduate with highly specialized and coveted degrees, many of them want to live and work here. They want to stay here. But only about 23% of foreign students who obtain master's degrees in the U.S. end up staying.

And for those who get bachelor's degrees, that number is just 11%. And remember, those numbers are far lower than the number of people who want to stay in the United States. So why is the U.S. training and educating so many people in jobs we so desperately need and then just letting them leave? In the meantime, countries like Canada, the U.K. and Australia are poaching these U.S. trained and educated folks to work in places like London, Toronto and Sydney.

Well, Jon Marcus is a higher education editor and reporter at the Hechinger Report. And he's reported about this particular brain drain in an article headlined "With new ‘talent visas,’ other countries lure workers trained at U.S. universities." And Jon joins us here in the studio today. Welcome to On Point, Jon.

JON MARCUS: Thanks very much for having me.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. So give me some more specific numbers about how many foreign students we're talking about at the undergraduate and graduate level.

MARCUS: Well, about a million foreign students come to the United States every year, and we educate them at every level, including at the graduate level. And it's very hard for them to stay. They can stay after they graduate, through something called an OPT, or optional practical training visa that lets them stay from 12 to 36 months, depending on their major.

Then they have to get an H-1B, which is very, very hard. And an employer sponsor. The result of which is that not all of them, but many of them have skills in areas like computer science and electrical engineering, which are in very high demand in the United States and for which we produce very few domestic graduates, American graduates. And so where we need these students, but we make it really hard for them to stay.

CHAKRABARTI: Yeah. So about those graduate level computer science and electrical engineering degrees, in your article (LAUGHS) you have a fact that just made my eyes pop out. What percentage of folks are foreign-born in those graduate programs?

MARCUS: It is amazing. My eyes popped out, too. 80% of graduate students in computer science and electrical engineering are foreign born. Only one in five students at the graduate level in those fields, in the most important kinds of subjects in a knowledge economy, only one in five of them are American.

And as you've seen in the last few weeks, math scores in the K-12 level in America are getting even worse. And so we're just not producing people that know math. Math is a prerequisite for programs like that. And in some particularly high demand fields like AI, you've got half of the workforce in AI, one of the fastest emerging fields. Half of the workforce is foreign born and half of the graduate students in fields that lead to AI are foreign born.

CHAKRABARTI: So we're going to come back to some of the whys in just a second. But I just want to mention that oftentimes people will say, "Well, part of the reason why there are so many foreign-born graduate students is because of the money factor for the universities."

We'll come back to that. And then also, there's always a question about wages, in terms of who is taking jobs in these very, very hard to fill fields. So I just want to say that we're going to come back to those in a second. But so tell me a little bit more about these four words, the U.S. immigration system. Like what's going on there that's making it so difficult for folks that we keep saying we need to fill jobs, to stay?

MARCUS: Well, it isn't news that the U.S. immigration system is fairly dysfunctional. We're speaking here about a very small corner of it, which is immigrants with skills in areas of high demand. And the process for them to be able to stay is very, very difficult. And another really important point to make is that people still want to come to the United States.

CHAKRABARTI: Right.

MARCUS: They want to come to the United States because in tech fields in particular, because the United States offers significant amounts of venture capital, lots of opportunity. And we make it really, really hard for those people to come and stay. We have heard, and your listeners will have heard about a lot of layoffs at big tech companies. But there remain huge numbers of openings for people in those fields, in smaller companies, in the IT department of a non-tech company. So these are still areas where we need talent, and worth and we're sending it away.

CHAKRABARTI: Well, I want to go through an example from a particular person, about exactly what you're talking about, both the challenges in staying in the United States, after receiving a U.S. degree. And then the options that these folks have, which is what you've reported on, Jon. So in 2018, Sudeep Datta moved from India to the United States to get a master's degree at the University of South Florida in Tampa. He's a data analyst. And his wife, Suchi Bakshi, was already studying in Tampa.

SUDEEP DATTA: Our plan was like to study and gain knowledge. Because U.S., as you know, the university and the research department are very like, very detailed, very they have a lot of funds, they have a lot of different projects. And after we gain the knowledge, get the degree, and then utilize my knowledge in the work field, because there's so much opportunity in the U.S., particularly in these niche skills.

CHAKRABARTI: As Sudeep says, they wanted to stay in the United States and work. When his wife Suchi graduated, she applied for an H-1B visa, which allows a person to work in the U.S. for up to six years. But two things must happen first, as Jon Marcus mentioned. An employer must agree to sponsor the applicant, and she has to go through the H-1B visa lottery system, which had, at one time, a one in four chance of picking Suchi's name.

Okay. So Suchi had three tries at the lottery. On her second try, she got picked in 2019.

Meanwhile her husband Sudeep was still studying. He graduated in that fall and applied for the OPT, or optional practical training visa. That temporary work visa that allows him to work while he entered the H-1B lottery. Having a master’s degree gave him Sudeep advantage, but it was still a lottery.

DATTA: I was like really optimistic. Like, okay, my wife, she got it. I will also get it. I will also get it. Don't worry. But immigration and things are really like tense, and very like you are not sure what will happen. You will get or you will not get in the lottery system. So, there is no like 100% surety. Right?

And another issue was since we were having, like by that time we were having like 8, 10 years of experience, and me and my wife, we were thinking of planning to start a family, or also we were not able to do that. Because we don't have that surety. So it was always stress and it was always like uncertainty.

CHAKRABARTI: In April 2020, Sudeep found out he didn’t get picked, so he applied again. His U.S. employer wanted him to stay with the company, but didn’t see many options if he didn’t get the H1-B. His employer didn’t see working from India as a viable option, and neither did Sudeep. Because he and his wife haven’t lived there since 2013. They really liked the U.S. and wanted to stay.

On April 10th 2021 — the lottery for Sudeep’s second attempt at an H-1B visa was drawn.

DATTA: And I remember in my office and the company, the lawyer, they logged in and they checked, and they said, "No, your name is not there." And we have like a rental apartment, so we don't know if we get to renew or not. So these are all uncertain things. It was not a good day.

CHAKRABARTI: His wife still had her H-1B visa, so he could stay in the U.S. with her. But he could not work.

DATTA: Other option is, I have to go back to study, maybe do a Ph.D., I talked with my professors and everyone, but I then rated myself. I am not a Ph.D., I am not a research guy, I am a commercial guy. I work on like business problems and I.T. problems, like that. So I wanted to utilize that part of my experience. So I was not wanting to go back to Ph.D.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. So further graduate study was out. And then:

DATTA: Sadly, that time, my wife, she lost her job. (LAUGHS) And her company, they were not doing well, and they laid off a lot of people from their head office. And on H1 you get like 60 days of time to get a new job.

CHAKRABARTI: That 60-day deadline to keep the H-1B includes getting all the paperwork done and processed. So, Suchi applied to dozens of jobs as fast as she could and luckily found one in time. So, she could stay – at least for now.

DATTA: So, we went through those harsh times and that time in the month of April, we thought of, okay, we have to take things on our hand. We have to be controlling. We have to decide, our company, USCS, all these factors which are not in our hands, in the lottery. So we have to take control and we have to utilize our educations.

CHAKRABARTI: In other words, the uncertainty of the U.S. immigration system had become intolerable. Sudeep and Suchi began looking for options in other countries. They found that Canada has an express visa specifically for people like them – highly educated and who work in tech.

And interestingly, Canada still requires that a Canadian company sponsor the visa, but that was no problem. Sudeep and Suchi easily found a Canadian sponsor. But even more interestingly, the Canadian sponsor didn’t even hire the couple – they just sponsored their visa. So Sudeep and Suchi moved to Canada while still working remotely for their U.S. employers.

In April of 2022 they moved to Toronto.

DATTA: So when we moved, my wife, she was already pregnant. She delivered here. And now we are like certain and we are in a positive mind on weekends that there is no immigration thing that we have to worry about, or any paperwork which is ending, that we have to renew. And do all the papers gathering and submit.

CHAKRABARTI: And then, in December of 2022, just eight months after they moved to Toronto, the Canadian government granted Sudeep and Suchi permanent resident status.

DATTA: And with that, I can switch companies, I can work with these companies and not to rely on employer to file my work authorization, then only they will hire me. So that power gave me back. It's like a freedom, I would say. (LAUGHS)

CHAKRABARTI: Meaning, Sudeep Datta, his wife Suchi Bakshi, and their son, plan on staying in Canada for the foreseeable future. And Jon Marcus, you're just nodding your head in disappointment there.

MARCUS: I mean, look at look at that case and listen to the hoops they had to jump through trying to stay in the United States. So what happens, ultimately, is that we've educated this couple to go and apply their skills in another country that competes against us.

CHAKRABARTI: And what's even more interesting and this is why your story was so compelling. When we come back, we'll talk about it, is that other countries are actively recruiting these folks.

MARCUS: Aggressively recruiting these folks.

CHAKRABARTI: Aggressively recruiting. Okay. So Jon Marcus is with us today. He's higher education editor for the Hechinger Report, and he's written a fabulous, fascinating article about why it's not only so hard for highly educated, foreign-born students in the United States to stay, but how other countries are benefiting from our broken immigration system. We'll be back. This is On Point.

Part II

CHAKRABARTI: Jon, first of all, I just want to get a little update from you on the likelihood of getting an H-1B visa in this country right now. When we heard Sudeep's story, at that time, it would put the lottery, it was a one in four chance, but it's even harder now.

MARCUS: We haven't raised the maximum number of people who can get an H-1B visa in 30 years. And the result of that is, and this is to the credit of, you know, our economy and the number of people that want to come and work here. So many people applied for an H-1B visa this year that the number who were accepted fell to one in seven.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. So it's even harder now. But that's because demand is still really high.

MARCUS: Demand is still — people do want to come to the United States.

CHAKRABARTI: But you also just said we haven't actually raised the number, the cap, in 30 years.

MARCUS: It's set by Congress, and it hasn't been raised since the 1980s.

CHAKRABARTI: So it's not a percentage. It's an actual number.

MARCUS: It's an actual number.

CHAKRABARTI: In 30 years. Even though, I mean, as we've been talking about, in some of these sectors, the demand for talent is through the roof and they cannot fill jobs.

MARCUS: In the United States. But as we're going to discuss in a moment, in other countries they've recognized this and have adjusted their immigration systems accordingly.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. 30 years. Most of the companies that are looking for people right now in the United States didn't even exist back then.

MARCUS: We haven't changed anything about our immigration system, really. Not in 30 years. Nothing major.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. We'll come back to that. So you've written about these new talent visas in different countries. Other countries are seeing an opportunity here. What are their talent visas?

MARCUS: So this is what got us interested in this topic, is that we've seen other countries, some of them are equally hostile to immigration, such as the U.K., that have introduced talent, global talent visas to attract precisely the people that they need in tech.

And the other big occupation is in health care. So not only have they introduced these kinds of global talent visas for immigrants in general, but they are going very specifically after graduates of our best universities and colleges. In the U.K., so the countries that are doing this most actively are Australia, Canada and the U.K.

Other countries are doing it, too. Portugal, France and Singapore. But they are little bit less attractive to immigrants in these fields than those other, than we are. And those other three countries. In the U.K., they introduced a visa with a terrible name. It's called the high potential individual visa.

CHAKRABARTI: (LAUGHS)

MARCUS: Which sort of makes you wonder what the rest of us are. But the visa allows you to immigrate to the U.K. if you have graduated from 40 of what are considered the best universities in the world. Not surprisingly, 21 of those are in the United States.

And so they've made it very easy for graduates of Stanford, and Harvard and MIT to come in and matriculate or sorry, come in, immigrate to the U.K., in Canada, 40,000 graduates. And, you know, you just gave us an example, Sudeep's example. He's one of 40,000 graduates of American universities that have immigrated to Canada. Australia, they have a global talent visa. They go to job fairs at universities to recruit international students, foreign-born students to come to Australia.

CHAKRABARTI: They like come here and they go to campuses. They go to, you know, Carnegie Mellon or whatever and just say, "Hey, we know you're going to have trouble getting an H-1B, come to Sydney?"

MARCUS: They advertise for this. There are billboards in Silicon Valley advertising the express immigration system that you mentioned in Canada. We'll hear, I think, a little bit more about that later in the program. And yeah, these countries are aggressively recruiting graduates. And kind of happily recruiting, almost with a smile on their faces. I witnessed it when I went to report this in the U.K.

They're laughing at how they are recruiting these highly skilled immigrants that we're training, and to a degree subsidizing. So Sudeep went to a public university, even though, as you point out, international students are recruited by universities, in part. Because they pay the full amount. They're still a public subsidy. And so if they are teaching assistants or doctoral candidates, they're paid for those jobs and then we let them leave.