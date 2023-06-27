TikTok's global head of music on the industry's future

TikTok is now a driving force in the music industry.

How does the platform identify little snippets of music and turn those artists into the next generation of global music stars? That's the job of Ole Obermann, which makes him one of the most influential people in pop music today.

"There are emerging, undiscovered, unknown artists and there are literally 10 of them being signed to record labels every month because they get a start on TikTok," Obermann says.

"There are superstar artists who have new music. So we do huge things with them to market their new songs and their new releases."

Today, On Point: A conversation with Ole Obermann, and how TikTok is changing music.

Guests

Ole Obermann, global head of music business development at ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company.

Also Featured

Holly Minto, member of the British rock band Crawlers, whose song “Come Over” went viral on TikTok in 2021.