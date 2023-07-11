WBUR
Does the man enforcing the country’s gun laws have the tools to do the job?

July 11, 2023
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 19: US Attorney General Merrick Garland (R) passed the flag to Steven Dettelbach (L) after swearing him in as the second person to be confirmed by Congress as the Director of The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) at the ATF headquarters on July 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Find an online archive of gun violence in America at the Gun Violence Archive. Find the ATF's national firearms commerce and tracking assessments from 2022 here and 2023 here.

Steven Dettelbach is the current head of the Federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.

It's a position that went without a permanent director for seven years.

And while he’s been on the job – the number of gun deaths has not let up.

"One of the things I get a little nervous about is that somehow people will come to accept it, that this level of gun violence in the United States of America is kind of who we are as Americans. Part of our culture. It is not."

Dettelbach wants to do more, but ATF is limited to what Congress legislates. Can Dettelbach realistically make changes to how ATF enforces federal gun laws?

"We have to be open to new ideas. We have to be open to new partnerships. We have to be open to a new and urgent sense of unity in our common mission," he says.

Today, On Point: We sit down with ATF director Steven Dettelbach to talk about his first year on the job.

Guests

Steven Dettelbach, director at ATF, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the federal agency tapped with enforcing the country’s gun laws.

This program aired on July 11, 2023.

