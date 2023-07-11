Does the man enforcing the country’s gun laws have the tools to do the job?

Find an online archive of gun violence in America at the Gun Violence Archive. Find the ATF's national firearms commerce and tracking assessments from 2022 here and 2023 here.

Steven Dettelbach is the current head of the Federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.

It's a position that went without a permanent director for seven years.

And while he’s been on the job – the number of gun deaths has not let up.

"One of the things I get a little nervous about is that somehow people will come to accept it, that this level of gun violence in the United States of America is kind of who we are as Americans. Part of our culture. It is not."

Dettelbach wants to do more, but ATF is limited to what Congress legislates. Can Dettelbach realistically make changes to how ATF enforces federal gun laws?

"We have to be open to new ideas. We have to be open to new partnerships. We have to be open to a new and urgent sense of unity in our common mission," he says.

Today, On Point: We sit down with ATF director Steven Dettelbach to talk about his first year on the job.

Guests

Steven Dettelbach, director at ATF, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the federal agency tapped with enforcing the country’s gun laws.