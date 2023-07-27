Where and why tipping is changing

Chances are, you’ve noticed more and more businesses asking you to leave a tip – from coffee shops and breweries to fast-food kiosks and drive-thrus.

How did we get here?

Today, On Point: Navigating the new world of tipping.

Guests

Sean Jung, assistant professor at Boston University’s School of Hospitality Administration.

Jeremy Price, co-owner and president of Sea Creatures Restaurants, which operates 10 businesses in Seattle, including fine dining restaurants like The Walrus and the Carpenter – and a handful of coffee and donut shops called General Porpoise.

Also Featured

Sylvia Allegretto, senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research.

Mike Lynn, professor of consumer behavior and marketing at the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration.