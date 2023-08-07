Are index funds getting too powerful?

Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

Index funds are a very popular way of investing across the stock market.

"The top four index funds alone – State Street, Vanguard, BlackRock and Fidelity – they control about 25% of all of the stock of every public company," John Coates says.

That's right, a quarter of corporate stock in this country is owned by funds managed by just four companies.

"When you get to 50%, you control the company. There's no fighting anymore. There's not even an argument, and that's really quite troubling. The idea that a small number of people could control every business in the U.S."

Today, On Point: How index funds are shaping corporations and the American economy.

Guest

John Coates, John F. Cogan professor of law and economics and deputy dean of Harvard Law School. Former general counsel of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Author of the forthcoming book “The Problem of Twelve: When a Few Financial Institutions Control Everything."

Transcript

Part I

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: "The mutual fund industry has been built, in a sense, on witchcraft." That quip is from John Bogle's 1999 book "Common Sense on Mutual Funds." Bogle had a way with words, just as he had a way of seeing the financial industry. He chafed at the idea that active managers of traditional mutual funds possessed an all-chemical power to beat the market.

Instead, Bogle believed that the only power fund managers actually had was to do worse than the market as a whole and to charge investors a whole lot for the courtesy of the fund's poor performance. So instead, in 1975, John Bogle founded the Vanguard Group and pioneered the index fund. Where retail investors are more or less guaranteed overall market returns or losses, because index funds invest across entire markets and crucially at very low cost.

Or as Bogle put it, quote, "Don't look for the needle in the haystack. Just buy the haystack." This is On Point. I'm Meghna Chakrabarti. Almost 50 years later, Vanguard now manages more than $7.7 trillion in assets. It is second only to one other company, BlackRock Incorporated, which manages more than $8.5 trillion dollars in assets.

Then comes State Street and Fidelity, two other major mutual fund companies who have approximately $4 trillion under management each. But taken together, our guest today says these four companies control 25% of all the stock of every publicly traded company in the United States. Then there are the private equity firms.

It's hard to tell who their investors are. And they successfully avoid regulation, all while taking over companies and withdrawing them from the public eye entirely. In this category of the kings of concentration, we have KKR, Apollo, Blackstone, not to be confused with BlackRock, and Carlisle, which together have more than $2.7 trillion in assets.

And our guest says that private equity controls 15% to 20% of the overall economy. So together, index funds and private equity firms have amassed an unprecedented concentration of power. John Coates says they are shaping corporate America and therefore the American economy. Coates is the deputy dean of Harvard Law School and former general counsel at the Securities and Exchange Commission.

He writes about this problem in a forthcoming book titled "The Problem of Twelve: When a Few Financial Institutions Control Everything." John Coates, welcome back to On Point.

JOHN COATES: Great to be here, Meghna.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay, so anytime we begin with the claim of harm being caused to the American people, and/or the American economy, I like to provide evidence first.

So what is your evidence of harm when it comes to this concentration of power between index funds and private equity firms?

COATES: So harm in a direct financial sense is actually not something that I think is occurring, at least for the index funds. They do a very good job, as you outlined at the outset, of investing for millions of Americans for the long term at a very low cost.

The harm is something that's incipient and political. They've done so well, they've grown so large, they continue to grow, and they continue to grow faster as they get larger. Because what they do really benefits from scale. The result of it is that they're accumulating not simply financial assets and performing a financial service, but they're accumulating direct control of companies and they're having an influence on the way companies' function.

Now you can debate, as with most things in politics, whether that influence is good or bad. But what is indisputable is that it's a very small number of people exerting that influence. And to me, that's the harm, the incipient harm of index funds.

CHAKRABARTI: The incipient harm.

COATES: Correct.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. Of index funds. I want to emphasize that index funds and private equity are very different investment vehicles, right?

And we're going to talk about their major differences a little bit later because on that point I'm going to press you a bit more on why maybe private equity is potentially worse than index funds. But I wanted to just underscore that. Now to explain a little bit more about what you just said.

How is any major investor that controls a lot of shares in a company directly having an impact on the operation of that company? It's not through direct business decisions, but it's rather through being able to influence who's on the board of a corporation.

COATES: Yes. That's the principle way.

Example No. 1, that is fairly well known now, but worth repeating. Two years ago, roughly, a tiny little hedge fund called Engine No. 1, proposed to put four new people on the Exxon Board, two of them attached to the sustainable energy movement, not something that Exxon was traditionally known for.

And engine No. 1's principle talking point was that Exxon needed to do more to transition to a carbon neutral economy. Again, not something that Exxon had been a leader in. The reason that tiny little hedge fund succeeded in getting three of those people elected, in fact, on the Exxon board, is because BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street, voted with that hedge fund.

They were the ones that tipped the vote over the necessary amount to get those directors elected against the resistance of Exxon itself and their armies of lawyers and advisors. It was a shock, I think, to Exxon. It certainly was a great surprise to the financial markets. And with those people now on the Exxon board, Exxon's behavior has changed.

Now, teasing that out exactly is hard. But they have definitely pivoted in the last couple of years to talking about carbon sequestration, all kinds of ways in which they're sounding at least a lot more friendly to the idea of a transition to a carbon neutral economy. So that's an example.

CHAKRABARTI: This is an example that we talked about actually when we had you back on the show.

What, in 2008. No, actually, maybe it was before that, we had you on the show before the Exxon example came up, but you've been writing about this for a long time, so I'm getting my dates confused. Forgive me about that. But as far as I can tell, and please do correct me if I'm wrong, but the Exxon example seems to be a pretty unique one.

I had difficulty finding a critical mass of other examples that would convince me that Vanguard and Fidelity and BlackRock are behaving in a more activist way when it comes to selecting board members for the companies they own.

COATES: It's true that efforts like the Exxon Board proxy fight are rare.

They're just rare generally, and I don't think index funds have themselves increased the number. But to give you another channel of influence that I think they themselves are clear about, in their own disclosures. Every time a major company wants to do a merger, they typically need a shareholder vote, an approval.

There are hundreds of those, if not thousands every couple of years. Vanguard itself reports having participated in 7,500 merger votes over a couple of year span, and in doing that, they voted no 600 times. That's a significant check on how those companies are governed, how they're functioning, the inability of management to get a merger transaction done unless the big four agree is a major way in which they can exert influence.

And of course, in anticipation of future M & A, merger and acquisition activity, the managers of every company knows they have to maintain good relations with the Big four. I'll take another example, just to illustrate again, on a different dimension. State Street is quite proud of their engagement on the topic of gender diversity.

And reports routinely engaging thousands of companies about whether their boards are sufficiently diverse as a gender matter, and that 43% of the time that they talk to them, the companies respond by either adding a female director or committing to do, so that's another type of influence.

Again, a different type of influence, different channel. I don't think that's going to change capitalism as we know it, but it is a way in which these companies are forced to do things they would not otherwise be doing.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. So I guess what you're saying is when it comes to the index funds, and again, we will talk about private equity, for sure.

That what you're asserting here is that even though index funds are, by definition, the fund itself is passively managed most of the time. Which is why they're index funds. They are being more active in their influence on the corporations held within those funds.

COATES: I think that's right. I think their own clients and customers want them to be, to some significant extent. They're marketing themselves to some extent as being responsible stewards of the money they control. And part of that is not simply remaining totally passive and ignoring what companies are doing, but in fact using the voting power they've accumulated in ways that they think they can defend and articulate.

Now, one other proof of their influence, by the way, you ask for evidence, is that the political system is already reacting. So last summer, the Senate, 20-some Republicans introduced a bill to take away all their voting power, which wouldn't happen if what they were doing was benign and unimportant.

From their perspective.

CHAKRABARTI: Yeah, I was going to say there's a difference between benign and unimportant, right?

COATES: Yes.

CHAKRABARTI: And as for my insistence on evidence, you are a very sharp legal mind, Professor Coates. So you know that a case can't be made without offering of evidence here. So the fact is, whether or not the examples that you provided listeners here as evidence of index funds. You do make the unassailable point that the percentage of corporations and publicly shared, publicly traded stocks owned by these index funds is huge.

It is very large. So when we come back, we're going to shift gears a little bit and talk about what the problem is with the small number of private equity firms that we mentioned at the top of the show, and then get a little deeper into, okay, if there's a dilemma here. Can it be solved? So we'll be right back.