Hip-hop turns 50: The origins of West Coast hip-hop and its lasting legacy

This conversation, in partnership with LAist, took place before a live audience at the Crawford, LAist’s live event venue in Pasadena, California.

The 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Born in the Bronx, New York, hip-hop culture soon found some of its most talented, controversial, and politically influential rappers in Los Angeles.

Today, On Point: How West Coast hip-hop helped shape what's become one of the most dominant cultural forces in the world.

Tyree Boyd-Pates, historian of Black culture. Associate curator at the Autry Museum of the American West.

Damita Jo Freeman, original Soul Train dancer and hip-hop pioneer. She helped popularize locking, one of hip-hop’s signature dance styles. Her new memoir is titled, “Are You that Girl from Soul Train?”

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: On August 11, 1973, Cindy Campbell threw a back-to-school party. She asked her older brother, Clive, to provide the music. They set up in the rec room of a Bronx apartment block.

18-year-old Clive was better known as DJ Kool Herc. Herc stood behind a pair of turn tables and a mixer. He spun top hits from Aretha Franklin and James Brown, but he moved between records in a way that mixed one percussive break into another, removing the lyrics and chorus.

And, hip-hop was born.

Rapping, dancing and DJ'ing gave voice to a new generation of political consciousness in the Black community. It courted controversy and backlash. And now, hip-hop culture is so dominant in American culture, it’s hard to remember a time before the beat was king.

So today, on hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, we’re going to bring you a special conversation focusing on the influence of West Coast hip-hop.

Tyree Boyd-Pates is an historian of Black culture, and associate curator at the Autry Museum of the American West.

Damita Jo Freeman is a groundbreaking dancer, who began her career in 1973 on the legendary television show, Soul Train. She helped popularize locking, one of hip-hop’s signature dance styles.

We partnered with LAist, public radio for Southern California. And our conversation took place before an audience at the Crawford, LAist’s live event venue in Pasadena.

And I began by asking Tyree Boyd-Pates to define the most important aspects of hip-hop culture.

TYREE BOYD-PATES: So there's five points of hip-hop. Locking is b-boying, MC'ing, DJ'ing, Graffiti. And then the last one, of course, KRS-One would kill me if I didn't say this: is knowledge. And those five elements comprise of hip-hop culture. And the emphasis on knowledge is probably the most key. Because for Black youth, especially out of the '70s and the '80s, when they're coming into their own, after the Civil Rights movement and the Black Power Movement, knowledge of self is the most critical aspect to why you b-boy. To why you rap, to why you DJ.

CHAKRABARTI: Yes. Okay.

BOYD-PATES: No, it's deep, y'all. It's deep.

CHAKRABARTI: No. And that's exactly right. Someone asked me why a while ago, why I was so excited to do this event tonight, and my automatic first answer is that hip-hop is the American story. I would say it's one of the most important American stories of the 20th century.

DAMITA JO FREEMAN: And it was this time when everything was changing. And dancing was changing, music was changing, like it all happened at once.

CHAKRABARTI: Yeah. This event is pegged to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. The anniversary date is coming out in New York.

By the way, I think someone told me that there's some folks, or maybe at least one kind of important person in this audience who's really serious about New York hip-hop. He might also be the head of the LAist. (LAUGHS)

Now, I don't wanna make a thing out of this, but East Coast, West Coast.

FREEMAN: Yes.

CHAKRABARTI: Which one is better?

FREEMAN: Uh-oh. We're going to fight.

BOYD-PATES: (LAUGHS) We do a locking battle in the middle of the room.

FREEMAN: Yes. Some breaking, some locking.

CHAKRABARTI: But I keep raising the fact that popularly, we're acknowledging East Coast. But, I was trying to think back about, how could we define the beginning of hip-hop in the West coast?

And one thing came up, Tyree, I want you to tell me what you think about this. This is from another historian who said the thing that helped give rise to hip-hop in the West were the Watts riots in 1965. Okay. Because in 1967, a man named Budd Schulberg founded a creative space titled the Watts Writers Workshop.

And that was supposed to help folks from the neighborhood have a place where they could express themselves. Yes. What do you think about that?

BOYD-PATES: That's completely true. You have The Last Prophets who come out of Watts.

(AUDIENCE TALKING)

Hold it down for me. I love it over there.

Support me. Oh, and also it's really beautiful because in hip-hop, the call and response, we're a call and response culture. So if you love us or you like what we say and talk back to us, this is a part of the culture. Hello? Hello. That's how you do it. That's how you do it. Holler.

But call and response is really important. But The Last Prophets out of Watts. Yes. And we can't forget that because there's a group of people who have been historically suppressed. The best form of expression is creative expression. And so when you can't use your hands, you use your mouth, and we can't use your mouth, you use your body.

And that's the beauty of hip-hop. And so you have to give credit to Parliament Funkadelic and what they made, because most of their records ended up getting sampled by Dr. Dre (LAUGHS) and all of the other MC's and rappers because --

FREEMAN: That's true.

BOYD-PATES: That's who they grew up listening to. And so there's revolution in who they're sampling, and I think that's what makes West Coast hip-hop so beautiful.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. So tell me more than both of you, how would you describe the things that distinguish West Coast hip-hop from East Coast? What do you think?

FREEMAN: To me, west coast hip-hopping in the beginning for me, I'm a locker, but to see the, how it changes into hip-hop and see, to me, hip-hop is really a name era. You, if you hear on tv, "They'll say, oh, this is the Bandstand days. The '60s were the rock and roll years, but now when they're saying '70s and on up, that was the hip-hop era." It's like an umbrella. And under the umbrella is locking. It's popping. It's breaking, it's all of the style of dancing that the young people today are doing.

BOYD-PATES: Yeah. And what makes it West Coast? I got to give a shout out to the World Class Wreckin' Cru. Cause that's what Dr. Dre, of course, was a part of.

(AUDIENCE YELLS)

Thank you. You gotta give a shout out to Low Rider culture. That's distinctly West coast hip-hop.

FREEMAN: Yes.

BOYD-PATES: Am I missing something? Tell me, what do y'all think?

What else makes something West Coast, if you don't mind.

AUDIENCE MEMBER: G-funk!

BOYD-PATES: G-funk. G-funk. Yes. Egyptian Lover.

FREEMAN: Yes.

BOYD-PATES: Dickies. Dickies, Converse, Cortez. What else?

AUDIENCE MEMBER: Hollywood.

BOYD-PATES: Hollywood.

FREEMAN: Hollywood.

BOYD-PATES: That's right. And Central Avenue. Leimert. And hold on. And I would be remiss. And I would be remiss because what makes LA's an epicenter for hip-hop has to be mentioned about Leimert Park featuring Project Blowed. Yes. And the Freestyle Fellowship and all of those great art.

(AUDIENCE MEMBER YELLS)

BOYD-PATES: Those are good things. Yes. Those are good things, that means we're hitting the notes and Freestyle Fellowship emerged. And all of these rappers that came out from just miles down the street ended up changing the face of a genre.

That's world renowned.

CHAKRABARTI: Oh, by the way, okay. I have to just tell you, it was telling me this earlier, so I hadn't seen a ton of Soul Train growing up, but I was watching a bunch of videos of her dancing. And there was one that I just watched over and over again because A, you're like a comet lighting up the stage and B, the man standing behind her is James Brown.

Okay? And get this, the godfather of soul, standing behind Damita Jo. And he's looking at her, looking at her up and down. You can Google this, you'll find it in a second. Looking at her up and down, and he looks like, he's like, I do not know what to do. I'll not be able to keep up with her.

FREEMAN: He didn't, and I didn't know what I was doing either because I never heard that song before.

This was the very first time that everybody, the world was going to hear Super Bad. And so when I went up on the stairs. When he, when we started, it was like, "Okay, keep going. He loves to play that beat. Okay, keep going." So in my head, I'm looking, I'm smiling. I have no idea what's coming outta his mouth. And when his mouth came, you could feel the music when it drops. So therefore I said, "oh, changed. I start dancing." And I just kept going and his smile and I said, "oh Lord, I'm in trouble. I'm doing something. I don't know what I'm doing." But I just threw in the robot and I threw in so many different things.

CHAKRABARTI: It's a work of art that you're doing there.

I'm telling you it was. And here's the power of it because it relates to what you were saying, even all these years later. Watching that little clip as a viewer you feel it. You still feel it. Yes. In your own bodies, that's what you were able to do across decades. Yes. Now, I'm also wondering about the impact that the rise spread, the development of hip-hop, music, dance, and culture had on the very neighborhoods here that were giving birth to it.

FREEMAN: So it was, to me, hip-hop is a communication, dancing was communication. So therefore, by being accepted, also helped. That's part of hip-hop, because young kids want to be accepted. Artists were paying attention to us. We are just kids off the street.

But now you are on a TV show, which there wasn't any Black, there was American Bandstand, there's four Black people on the show. Chocolate women, just moving. But no Soul Train was a group of people, young kids who wanted to actually shout out, "I'm alive. I can be a part of this world." Hip-hop opened it up because it wasn't just dance, it was everything.

CHAKRABARTI: Yeah.

BOYD-PATES: Speaking about the regional elements of hip-hop, particularly the neighborhoods, you gotta give a shout out to Compton itself.

CHAKRABARTI: Totally.

FREEMAN: Yes.

BOYD-PATES: Shout out to Compton what Kendrick Lamar has been able to symbolize to Compton. As a Pulitzer Prize winning artist. Nobody in Compton ever thought they would bring a Pulitzer back to Compton. But that's how important Compton is to this conversation. And I was listening to some interviews from Ice-T, and he was alluding to how. Gangsta rap out of the 1990s. So you think of The Chronic, you think Ice-T, you think N.W.A, what hip-hop was in the '90s specifically for South Central was just journalism.

CHAKRABARTI: Yes.

BOYD-PATES: Yeah. And it was journalism, but it was taking the microphone and showing the world how much you were ignoring Black America. And if you ignore us, then we gonna show you some attitude. Straight Outta Compton was the new message for the 1990s. And the world hasn't recovered since. And then don't even get me started about Snoop Dogg and what he's done for Long Beach. And he arguably is one of the people who's put Long Beach on the map. He will tell you this.

(LAUGHS)

BOYD-PATES: And it was so attractive. It's so attractive that Tupac Shakur himself was banging the West Coast more than people who actually were born here in the sense that Tupac was representing LA in particular, yeah. Because of the journalistic elements that the pioneers were making, too.