Is Biden's historic climate plan delivering?

The White House has made some big investments in clean energy over the past year.

How has the clean energy sector responded?

"I have talked to major corporations who have said that we have been instructed by our CEO to shift 75% of all our investments worldwide to the United States because of the IRA," Jigar Shah says.

And is the bill enough for the U.S. to meet its climate goals?

"As much as it is helpful in getting us to reduce our emissions, it’s not going to get us all the way to achieving our commitment," Emily Potecorvo says.

Today, On Point: Evaluating the U.S. investments designed to fight climate change.

Guests

Gina McCarthy, former White House National Climate Advisor from 2021 to 2022, during the lead-up to and passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. Former head of the Environmental Protection Agency under Barack Obama. Managing Co-chair of America Is All In, a climate advocacy group.

Emily Pontecorvo, climate reporter for Heatmap News.

Also Featured

Frank Liebl, executive director of the Newton Development Corporation in Newton, Iowa.

Jigar Shah, head of the Loan Programs Office at the U.S. Department of Energy.