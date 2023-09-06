WBUR
The health and geopolitical impacts of Japan’s Fukushima wastewater release

September 06, 2023
A shoreline is pictured from Futaba-machi, Fukushima Prefecture, around 5 km away from the crippled Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear plant on August 24, 2023, the day on which Japan's government plan to begin releasing wastewater from the stricken plant into the Pacific Ocean. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) (Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images)
Despite protests in Japan and other nations, the Japanese government is releasing radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear powerplant into the ocean.

"Because everybody’s doing it. China’s doing it. South Korea’s doing it. The U.S., France, the U.K," Jim Smith, a professor of environmental science, says.

But does that mean the plan is safe?

Today, On Point: The health and geopolitical ramifications of Japan’s Fukushima wastewater release.

"Propaganda usually has a kernel of truth to it, and kind of exaggerates the whole thing. In this case, there isn’t even really a kernel of truth," Naoko Aoki, a political scientist, says.

Guests

Jim Smith, professor of environmental science at the University of Portsmouth in the U.K., specializing in radioactivity.

Naoko Aoki, associate political scientist at the RAND Corporation, specializing in Northeast Asian security issues.

Also Featured

Ken Buesseler, senior scientist at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

Shihoko Goto, acting director of the Asia Program at the Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington, D.C.

This program aired on September 6, 2023.

