WBUR
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
WBUR
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
Listen Live
Search

Advertisement

"The Expanse" authors on "the importance of complicating people"

47:29
Download Audio
Resume
September 12, 2023
facebookEmail
Wes Chatham as Amos Burton in The Expanse Season 6, which is currently streaming on Prime Video. (Credit: Shane Mahood/ Copyright: Amazon Studios)
Wes Chatham as Amos Burton in The Expanse Season 6, which is currently streaming on Prime Video. (Credit: Shane Mahood/ Copyright: Amazon Studios)

Award-winning sci-fi writers Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck talk with Meghna Chakrabarti about the world they created in “The Expanse” and what they’re working on next.

Guests

Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, Co-authors of The Expanse, a science fiction series  they wrote under the joint pen name James S.A. Corey. The Expanse was also adapted into a TV show currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

This program airs on September 12, 2023.

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Claire Donnelly Producer, On Point
Claire Donnelly is a producer at On Point.

More…

Advertisement

More from On Point

Listen Live
Loading...
Close