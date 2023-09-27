Do electric vehicles mean the end of the U.S. auto industry as we know it?

United Auto Workers have walked off the job, in a historic strike against the big three Detroit automakers.

"We are working through the night. We are leaving that building with cuts and bruises," Tiffanie Simmons, striking UAW member and Production Team Leader for Ford Motor Company.

"It’s not that we’re asking for more. It’s we’re asking for what we feel it’s worth."

But the strike is also about something else — the future of unionized workers as the Big Three shift their fleets to electric vehicles.

"Automakers are using this transition as a smokescreen to lower wages and job quality for autoworkers," Jason Walsh, executive director of BlueGreen Alliance, says.

Today, On Point: As auto makers embrace an electric vehicle future, what does that mean for the workers who will make them?

Guests

Jack Ewing, auto industry reporter for the New York Times.

Stephen Silvia, professor in the Department of Politics, Governance, and Economics at American University. Author of: The UAW’s Southern Gamble: Organizing Workers at Foreign-Owned Vehicle Plants.

Jason Walsh, executive director of BlueGreen Alliance, a group uniting organized labor and environmental advocates.

Also Featured

Yen Chen, principal economist at the Center for Automotive Research.

Tiffanie Simmons, striking UAW member and Production Team Leader for Ford Motor Company.