On Point
Do electric vehicles mean the end of the U.S. auto industry as we know it?

47:04
September 27, 2023
GM workers with the UAW Local 2250 Union strike outside the General Motors Wentzville Assembly Plant on September 15, 2023 in Wentzville, Missouri. In the first time in its history the United Auto Workers union is on strike against all three of America’s unionized automakers, General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, at the same time. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)
GM workers with the UAW Local 2250 Union strike outside the General Motors Wentzville Assembly Plant on September 15, 2023 in Wentzville, Missouri. In the first time in its history the United Auto Workers union is on strike against all three of America’s unionized automakers, General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, at the same time. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

United Auto Workers have walked off the job, in a historic strike against the big three Detroit automakers.

"We are working through the night. We are leaving that building with cuts and bruises," Tiffanie Simmons, striking UAW member and Production Team Leader for Ford Motor Company.

"It’s not that we’re asking for more. It’s we’re asking for what we feel it’s worth."

But the strike is also about something else — the future of unionized workers as the Big Three shift their fleets to electric vehicles.

"Automakers are using this transition as a smokescreen to lower wages and job quality for autoworkers," Jason Walsh, executive director of BlueGreen Alliance, says.

Today, On Point: As auto makers embrace an electric vehicle future, what does that mean for the workers who will make them?

Guests

Jack Ewing, auto industry reporter for the New York Times.

Stephen Silvia, professor in the Department of Politics, Governance, and Economics at American University. Author of: The UAW’s Southern Gamble: Organizing Workers at Foreign-Owned Vehicle Plants.

Jason Walsh, executive director of BlueGreen Alliance, a group uniting organized labor and environmental advocates.

Also Featured

Yen Chen, principal economist at the Center for Automotive Research.

Tiffanie Simmons, striking UAW member and Production Team Leader for Ford Motor Company.

This program aired on September 27, 2023.

Daniel Ackerman Floating Producer
Daniel Ackerman is a producer primarily working across WBUR's national shows.

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

