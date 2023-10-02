What the rise of ultra-processed foods means for our health and society

Americans now get most of their calories from ultra-processed foods.

"If a food's wrapped in plastic and it's got something that you don't typically find in a domestic kitchen, then it's almost certainly an ultra-processed food," infectious disease doctor Dr. Chris van Tulleken says.

We’re talking stabilizers, emulsifiers, thickeners. And often huge amounts of fats, sodium and sugars.

"We know that this stuff is addictive. We know it's now as harmful as cigarettes in terms of the global effects," Dr. van Tulleken adds.

But ‘ultra-processed’ can mean many different things. Including canned vegetables. So does ‘ultra-processed’ automatically mean ‘bad for you’?

"That is not a scientific concept. There’s good processing and there’s bad processing. To think that these foods are unhealthy, I just think it’s a bad rap," Dr. Joanne Slavin, professor in the Department of Food Science and Nutrition at the University of Minnesota, says.

Today, On Point: What the rise of ultra-processed foods means for our health and our society.

Guest

Dr. Chris van Tulleken, infectious diseases doctor in the UK National Health Service. Associate professor at University College London. Author of "Ultra-Processed People: The Science Behind Food that isn’t Food."

Also Featured

Dr. Joanne Slavin, professor in the Department of Food Science and Nutrition at the University of Minnesota.

Book Excerpt

Excerpt from Ultra-Processed People: The Science Behind Food That Isn't Food. All rights reserved. Not to be republished without permission of the publisher.