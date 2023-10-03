Disability rights enforcement could be weakened in latest SCOTUS case

The Supreme Court is hearing a case this week that could do away with so-called “testers."

Self-appointed people who investigate whether businesses are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"If the Supreme Court narrows who can enforce the A.D.A," Michelle Uzeta says. "There will be no A.D.A enforcement."

The case may also change the way the government enforces civil rights laws across the board.

Today, On Point: The Supreme Court and enforcement of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Guests

Michelle Uzeta, deputy legal director at the Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund. She’s an attorney who has specialized in civil rights law since 1993, with a particular emphasis on disability rights and fair housing litigation.

Also Featured

Deborah Laufer, a woman with multiple sclerosis who is an American with Disabilities Act tester.

Jonathan Urick, associate chief counsel at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Litigation Center.