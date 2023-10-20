WBUR
'Pathologize': Jack Beatty on psychiatric name-calling in the 2024 campaign

October 20, 2023
    Former U.S. President Donald Trump enters Erie Insurance Arena for a political rally while campaigning for the GOP nomination in the 2024 election on July 29, 2023 in Erie, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
    Former U.S. President Donald Trump enters Erie Insurance Arena for a political rally while campaigning for the GOP nomination in the 2024 election on July 29, 2023 in Erie, Pennsylvania. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

    Listen: Find all episodes of Jack Beatty's 2024 notebook here.

    On Point news analyst Jack Beatty tells us that accusing presidential candidates of being mentally unfit for office has a dubious history in American politics.

    Guest

    Jack Beatty, On Point's news analyst. He was a longtime senior editor at The Atlantic Monthly, which he joined in September of 1983, having previously worked as a book reviewer at Newsweek and as the literary editor of The New Republic.

    Jack Beatty's 2024 notebook

