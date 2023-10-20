Advertisement
'Pathologize': Jack Beatty on psychiatric name-calling in the 2024 campaign
Listen: Find all episodes of Jack Beatty's 2024 notebook here.
On Point news analyst Jack Beatty tells us that accusing presidential candidates of being mentally unfit for office has a dubious history in American politics.
Guest
Jack Beatty, On Point's news analyst. He was a longtime senior editor at The Atlantic Monthly, which he joined in September of 1983, having previously worked as a book reviewer at Newsweek and as the literary editor of The New Republic.