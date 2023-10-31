WBUR
The NCAA, antitrust and the future of college sports

46:53
October 31, 2023
The NCAA logo on entrance sign outside of of the NCAA Headquarters on February 28, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
The NCAA is asking Congress to keep college athletes as students, not employees.

They say it's to protect the students.

Opponents say it’s about the money. Will the NCAA get its antitrust exemption and what could it mean if it does?

"Its mission is to protect athletes but that is not how the NCAA behaves," Katie Van Dyck, a senior legal counsel at American Economic Liberties Project, says. "The NCAA seems to be acting to protect the interests of the schools and the conferences and its own financial interests."

Today, On Point: Sports, money, monopoly and the NCAA.

Guests

Katie Van Dyck, senior legal counsel at American Economic Liberties Project. Author of the forthcoming report "Playing by the Rules: The Case Against an Antitrust Exemption for the NCAA."

Jill Bodensteiner, vice president and director of athletics at Saint Joseph’s University.

This program aired on October 31, 2023.

