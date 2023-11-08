WBUR
What drove Mitt Romney to stand up to his own party?

47:12
November 08, 2023
Senator Mitt Romney speaks to the media as he arrives during the impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill January 29, 2020, in Washington, DC. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Mitt Romney is the first senator in American history to vote to remove a president of his own party from office. And he did it twice — voting to convict Donald Trump in two separate impeachment trials.

Now, Romney's politically isolated, fearful for his and his family's safety, and wondering what the future holds for a party he's believed in most of his life.

"He feels increasingly homeless in this party. In fact, he told me in one of our very first interviews, 'A very large portion of my party really doesn't believe in the Constitution,'" McKay Coppins, a staff writer at The Atlantic, says.

Coppins sat down for dozens of one-on-one interviews with Romney.

His new book "Romney: A Reckoning" details Romney's minute-by-minute experience of Jan. 6, and Romney's moral struggle reconciling his Mormon faith with the GOP's embrace of Donald Trump.

"By the end of our interviews earlier this year, he was openly talking about leaving the party," Coppins says.

Today, On Point: What drove Mitt Romney to stand up to his own party?

Guest

McKay Coppins, staff writer at The Atlantic. Author of "Romney: A Reckoning."

Book Excerpt

Excerpt from "Romney: A Reckoning." Not to be reprinted without permission. All rights reserved.

This program aired on November 8, 2023.

