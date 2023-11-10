The Jackpod: Last exit or 'Live free or die'

Listen: Find all episodes of Jack Beatty's 2024 notebook here.

Jack Beatty tells us about the history of New Hampshire primary voters ending the candidacies of Democratic presidents seeking reelection, and asks whether President Biden could suffer the same fate in 2024.

Jack Beatty, On Point's news analyst. He was a longtime senior editor at The Atlantic Monthly, which he joined in September of 1983, having previously worked as a book reviewer at Newsweek and as the literary editor of The New Republic.