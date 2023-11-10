WBUR
The Jackpod: Last exit or 'Live free or die'

November 10, 2023
    The welcome sign on the Massachusetts state border with New Hampshire. (Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images)
    Listen: Find all episodes of Jack Beatty's 2024 notebook here.

    Jack Beatty tells us about the history of New Hampshire primary voters ending the candidacies of Democratic presidents seeking reelection, and asks whether President Biden could suffer the same fate in 2024.

    Guest

    Jack Beatty, On Point's news analyst. He was a longtime senior editor at The Atlantic Monthly, which he joined in September of 1983, having previously worked as a book reviewer at Newsweek and as the literary editor of The New Republic.

