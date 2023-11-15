It’s been almost 15 years since the last deadly plane crash on a U.S. airline. But near misses are on the rise, up 25% in the past decade.

That's a massive jump — caused by a sudden coalescing of several aviation issues that have lurked under the surface for years.

One, the FAA’s required ground radar and control systems are antiquated.

"They’re built on very old computers. Some are updated with floppy disks, and I kid you not," Paul Rinaldi, president emeritus of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, says.

Two, air traffic controllers are aging out of the system and those still working are exhausted.

"Most of the controls are working 60-hour work weeks," Rinaldi adds.

Is it fixable?

Today, On Point: How to fix America's aviation system.

Guests

Paul Rinaldi, president emeritus of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association. President of Rinaldi Consultants.

Dorothy Robyn, senior fellow at Boston University’s Institute for Global Sustainability. Served as aviation point person in the Clinton White House.

Also Featured

Jason Ambrosi, president of the Air Line Pilots Association.