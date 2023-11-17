The Jackpod: The 'F-word'

Listen: Find all episodes of The Jackpod here.

On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on the rise in Donald Trump’s use of rhetoric and imagery associated with 1930’s Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy.

Two leading historians say the former president represents a present-day form of fascism.

Guest

Jack Beatty, On Point's news analyst. He was a longtime senior editor at The Atlantic Monthly, which he joined in September of 1983, having previously worked as a book reviewer at Newsweek and as the literary editor of The New Republic.