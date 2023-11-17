WBUR
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
WBUR
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
Listen Live
Search

Advertisement

The Jackpod: The 'F-word'

31:21
Download Audio
Resume
November 17, 2023
    facebookEmail
    Donald Trump is surrounded by Army cadets. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    Donald Trump is surrounded by Army cadets. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

    Listen: Find all episodes of The Jackpod here.

    On Point news analyst Jack Beatty on the rise in Donald Trump’s use of rhetoric and imagery associated with 1930’s Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy.

    Two leading historians say the former president represents a present-day form of fascism.

    Guest

    Jack Beatty, On Point's news analyst. He was a longtime senior editor at The Atlantic Monthly, which he joined in September of 1983, having previously worked as a book reviewer at Newsweek and as the literary editor of The New Republic.

    The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty

    Advertisement

    More from On Point

    Listen Live
    Loading...
    Close