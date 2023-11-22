WBUR
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
WBUR
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
Listen Live
Search

Advertisement

Former poet laureate Tracy K. Smith's 'plea for the American soul'

47:19
Download Audio
Resume
November 22, 2023
facebookEmail
Tracy K. Smith poses in her Brooklyn apartment after winning the Pulitzer Prize for poetry her poetry collection &quot;Life on Mars,&quot; in April, 2012 in New York. (AP/Jason DeCrow)
Tracy K. Smith poses in her Brooklyn apartment after winning the Pulitzer Prize for poetry her poetry collection "Life on Mars," in April, 2012 in New York. (AP/Jason DeCrow)

Poet Tracy K. Smith's father was a powerful presence in her life. He was a NASA scientist "perfectly at ease in the never-ending night of space," as she wrote in her Pulitzer Prize-winning collection "Life on Mars."

He was also a Black man, and a United States military veteran. And it was only after he died, that Smith discovered she had so much more to learn about him.

"Looking through his paperwork after his death really changed my understanding of who I had been growing up."

Today, On Point: former poet laureate Tracy K. Smith on the mysteries of fatherhood and freedom, and her "Plea for the American Soul."

Guest

Tracy K. Smith, Pulitzer Prize-winning poet. U.S. poet laureate from 2017 to 2019. Professor of English and African American studies at Harvard University. Author of "To Free the Captives: A Plea for the American Soul."

This program aired on November 22, 2023.

Related:

Headshot of Daniel Ackerman

Daniel Ackerman Floating Producer
Daniel Ackerman is a producer primarily working across WBUR's national shows.

More…

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Advertisement

More from On Point

Listen Live
Loading...
Close