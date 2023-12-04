Pharmacists at major chain stores like CVS and Walgreens are at a breaking point.

Many workers have staged walkouts, saying they are overworked, understaffed and risking patient safety.

Today, On Point: The looming pharmacy crisis in America.

Guests

Shane Jerominski, practicing pharmacist. Advocate who helped organize the recent walkouts at big chain pharmacies.

Sara Sirota, policy analyst at the American Economic Liberties Project, with a focus on monopoly power in health care.

Also Featured

Dr. Craig Cox, president of the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy.

Transcript

Part I

NEWS BRIEF: Across the country, pharmacy workers are walking off the job to protest what they call unsafe working conditions at some of the biggest retail chains.

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: Earlier this year, thousands of workers walked off the job at CVS and Walgreens stores in 15 states, including New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Florida, Texas, and Illinois.

The action was dubbed 'pharmageddon.' A protest by pharmacists against what they say are unreasonable and unsafe working conditions at the biggest chain pharmacies in the United States. One of their major concerns, understaffing. Protesters say the issue isn't a shortage of pharmacists or pharmacy techs.

But a shortage of workers who want to do these jobs at big chain retail stores, where they say workers are already burning out. According to the American Pharmacists Association, the industry has approximately 7,500 job openings for pharmacists and 25,000-plus openings for pharmacy tech. Now, pharmacists are highly educated and highly trained specialists who provide medications to just about everyone in the United States, which means the shortage of qualified workers could also have an impact on just about everyone in the United States.

So how did we get here? What's driving the changes that pharmacists say they're experiencing in the nation's largest corporate and retail pharmacies? That's what we're going to look at today.

And we'll start with Shane Jerominski. He's been a practicing pharmacist in Southern California for 16 years, has worked at the big chain stores like Walgreens and CVS, and now works for an independent pharmacy.

He also helped organize the walkouts earlier this year. Shane, welcome to On Point.

SHANE JEROMINSKI: Thank you for having me, Meghna.

CHAKRABARTI: Can you describe to me the worst day or one of the worst days that you had as a pharmacist when you were working at CVS or Walgreens?

JEROMINSKI: Oh, for sure. I started my career with Walgreens back in 2007.

And at that time, there was an actual real shortage of pharmacists in Southern California. So there were new pharmacists from all over the country, but all of them were immediately thrown into roles of pharmacy managers, where essentially, you're responsible for everything. You're responsible for maybe another pharmacist, as well as multiple technicians.

And during one of my first years there, during the swine flu epidemic, we, myself and one other pharmacist, did over 2,000 flu shots in the course of a few months. But that first day, we did about 150 flu shots, with 50 pneumonia vaccines, with one technician and two pharmacists there, with overlap for just a couple hours.

So we had lines throughout the door. This was in a busy pharmacy in Southern California, two lanes of drive-through. A golf cart drive-through lane. So when you have that many extra duties, along with just safely and accurately checking prescriptions, anyone can feel overwhelmed. And you just feel like a mistake is imminent.

CHAKRABARTI: Wow. That is a lot for a single day. But couldn't one come back and say that was under sort of a potential epidemic scenario, and there was this, a huge spike in demand from people who wanted vaccinations? And how does that compare to what was the norm for you at CVS or Walgreens?

JEROMINSKI: For sure.

So during those first few years, there was a flu shot season, and even during the swine flu epidemic, which did see an increase in demand, the business model has changed to all vaccinations, all day, every time. You can make appointments, you can have walk ins, and that seems to be the central focus of most of these pharmacies now, because the margins are so much better on vaccinations.

It's almost like filling prescriptions safely and accurately is now an afterthought. Because these chain pharmacies are in love with the margins associated with vaccinating.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. Wow. Actually, now that you mentioned that, Shane, I'm just thinking on my neighborhood chain pharmacies. And there are sort of "Get your vaccine now" posters up year-round, which I guess, several years ago, I hadn't noticed that. But what about if there's a steady increase in demand or even a sharp temporary increase? I guess the real question is, did the company adjust staffing to keep up with the increase in demand?

JEROMINSKI: No. I think that the company is doing a terrible job at really staffing appropriately. And as you mentioned, there's lots of open jobs out there. And it's not a shortage of pharmacists or a shortage of pharmacy technicians, but a shortage of pharmacists and technicians willing to practice in these settings. There's a lot at risk for a pharmacist when a medication error occurs.

And after all of that education, you don't want to put your license at risk working for a company where you don't feel like you're supported.

CHAKRABARTI: We did reach out to CVS and Walgreens and several other big pharmacy companies across the United States, and CVS sent us back a response to some detailed questions that we emailed them. And first of all, they did say that they employ more than 30,000 pharmacists and 70,000 pharmacy technicians and that revenues for the company from their pharmacy business comprised about 77% of CVS's overall revenue. So there's indication that it's a huge or the biggest part of their business.

I'm going to add another little wrinkle here for context. And those were revenue percentages I gave you. In terms of actual dollars, CVS Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness, that segment of their business, in 2022 brought in about $28 billion in revenue. So that's a dollar figure. But when you take into account their costs, their overall profit was $1.4 billion, when adjusted again for operating income.

So a significant part of CVS's business, which is why they told us in their statement, Shane, that they're committed to providing access to consistent, safe and high-quality health care to patients, and they are making targeted investments to address pharmacy teams' key concerns. What's your response to that?

JEROMINSKI: I'm sorry, Meghna. I actually lost you there for a few minutes, but I did get the end of that. So it's great. It's most of the talking points that we hear pretty regularly. That they're making these investments, but that doesn't really set well with a lot of pharmacists who are there combating this every single day.

You have, CVS has taken overlap almost out of every store. So in most places, there's a pharmacist, one pharmacist behind the counter working a 12- or 14-hour shift and everything that leaves that pharmacy is squarely on their shoulders, whether it's right or wrong. And they will not close a store if they have three call outs of technicians.

So there's a lot of scenarios in this country. And the reason why the walkout started in Kansas City was because pharmacists were working alone. It's essentially like running a McDonald's by yourself.

CHAKRABARTI: Shane are you still with us?

JEROMINSKI: Yes.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay, good. I just wanted to be sure. So no matter what's been happening, just to clarify what's happening on staffing on a given day, they keep the pharmacy open.

That's what you're saying.

JEROMINSKI: Yeah. Okay. Yes. There's no scenario where they would want that store to close, even if no one shows up except for the pharmacist. Because a pharmacist has to be there in order for the pharmacy to open. So the only way a store is closed is if that pharmacist doesn't show up.

Everyone else can call out, but they'll still stay open. We've had a ton of images of pharmacists that they decided to close the store and just have drive-through only because they were working by themselves.

CHAKRABARTI: Oh, okay. And is part of this that we have reached a place in American health care where people do expect to get a, if their doctor's calling in a prescription to the pharmacy or putting it in online, people do expect to get it in an hour or so.

So there's no imaginable scenario, which I think Americans would accept, that because of low staffing, their local CVS or Walgreens pharmacy has closed down for the day, right?

JEROMINSKI: For sure, and I think there's just a misunderstanding of what filling a prescription entails, like you hear that so often, people joke about it, that you're just putting pills from one bottle into another bottle, slapping a label on it and handing it to a patient.

But the adjudication process is not easy, when you're billing something. There's lots of things that could go wrong. Even if you get the prescription from the doctor's office, whether it's sent in electronically or a patient brings it in, you have to decipher that. You have to make sure it's correct.

You have to make sure that all the necessary details are on a prescription to be able to fill it. You have to check it against the patient's profile, bill that to the insurance. You may find out that it's not covered. You can call the doctor's office, try to do a prior authorization, or it's a formulary switch, something that's covered by their insurance.

So there are many steps, and you can imagine that in between those steps, if you're doing COVID testing, vaccinations, counseling patients on over the counter medications, it's required to counsel on all new prescriptions, as well. So there's only one pharmacist that can do most of those tasks. That's the reason why we're being drawn in so many directions, and sometimes it takes more than an hour to fill your prescription.

CHAKRABARTI: Can you tell me a little bit more about how much time you had to spend, again, focusing on your time with the corporate pharmacies. How much time did you have to spend on the phone on average with insurance companies?

JEROMINSKI: Oh yeah. You're spending a lot of time on the phone, not just with insurance companies, but transferring prescriptions.

I'm in the Palm Springs market out here, so ... lots of snowbirds and seasonal visitors to the area. So every time you have to transfer a prescription from another pharmacy, if it's not within your own chain, you have to get on the phone and ask the pharmacist to give you a verbal transfer or fax it over.

So you're constantly on the phone, not just answering questions for patients. And then when a patient is expecting something, they might be calling 20 times a day, just to see if it's ready, as well. So there's a lot of time spent on the phone and there's a lot of things drawing you in every direction.

CHAKRABARTI: Yeah. Can you tell me what was it that finally led you to leave your jobs with the corporate pharmacies and take up work at an independent pharmacy?

JEROMINSKI: Sure, so I worked for Walgreens right out of school. I ended up in the Palm Springs area because there were sign-on bonuses to come out here.

I liked working for Walgreens, but after about five years as a pharmacy manager, I got a cold call from Target Pharmacy. Target Pharmacy was an excellent place to work for. Their business model was a little different because they didn't derive those 70% revenues from the pharmacy, like you had mentioned. So it was more of an afterthought for guests in the store.

Plus, it was a really great working environment. You could kill an hour in Target way easier than you could kill an hour in CVS. You didn't have people staring at you and demanding that they need to get it done as quickly as possible. Halfway through my time at Target, CVS came in and acquired the Target pharmacies.

So now when you walk into Target, it's a CVS pharmacy inside there. Change the culture, change the model. At this time, I started my social media account called The Accidental Pharmacist, now has about 125,000 followers on Facebook. But we have a presence on all the social media platforms. At that time, it was my creative outlet, but I did start talking about working conditions and safety concerns. And that's when CVS said basically, "Find another job or shut the page down." So I decided to find another job.