In 2020, Chileans overwhelmingly supported writing a new constitution.

In 2022, they overwhelmingly rejected it.

This month, they will vote on a different version, but many say it’s worse than what they already have.

Today, On Point: Chile's lessons and failures in writing a new constitution.

Guests

Peter Siavelis, politics and international affairs professor at Wake Forest University, who’s studied Chile for more than 30 years. He’s also the author of the academic paper "Chile’s Constitutional Chaos," published in the Journal of Democracy.

Claudia Heiss, head of political science at the Universidad de Chile.

Also Featured

Patricio Navia, professor of liberal studies and adjunct assistant professor in the Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies at New York University. Professor of political science at Universidad Diego Portales in Chile.

Louis Aucoin, expert on constitutionalism. He has helped countries such as Kosovo, Rwanda, and Cambodia write new constitutions.