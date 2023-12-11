WBUR
Chile's lessons and failures in writing a new constitution

People with Chilean flags take part in a rally in support of amending the constitution established under the military rule (1973-90) of General Augusto Pinochet, ahead of Sunday's referendum, in Santiago, on October 22, 2020. ( MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images)
In 2020, Chileans overwhelmingly supported writing a new constitution.

In 2022, they overwhelmingly rejected it.

This month, they will vote on a different version, but many say it’s worse than what they already have.

Today, On Point: Chile's lessons and failures in writing a new constitution.

Guests

Peter Siavelis, politics and international affairs professor at Wake Forest University, who’s studied Chile for more than 30 years. He’s also the author of the academic paper "Chile’s Constitutional Chaos," published in the Journal of Democracy.

Claudia Heiss, head of political science at the Universidad de Chile.

Also Featured

Patricio Navia, professor of liberal studies and adjunct assistant professor in the Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies at New York University. Professor of political science at Universidad Diego Portales in Chile.

Louis Aucoin, expert on constitutionalism. He has helped countries such as Kosovo, Rwanda, and Cambodia write new constitutions.

This program aired on December 11, 2023.

Paige Sutherland Producer, On Point
Paige Sutherland is a producer for On Point.

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

