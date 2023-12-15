WBUR
The Taylor Swift and Beyonce economy

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Taylor Swift attend the &quot;Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour&quot; Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS)
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Taylor Swift attend the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS)

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have generated some $10 billion for the U.S. this year.

What does the staggering rise of these two women say about our economy — and about us?

Today, On Point: The Taylor Swift and Beyonce economy.

Guests

Misty Heggeness, associate professor of economics at the University of Kansas. Author of the forthcoming book “Swiftynomics: Women in Today’s Economy,” due out in 2025.

Shar Jossell, journalist and writer. She focuses on arts and entertainment reporting at the intersections of gender, politics, race and pop culture.

Also Featured

Abbey Eilermann, owner of the online shop Daily Disco, which makes custom embroidered jean jackets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Abby Meyer, marketing director at Donutology, a Kansas City donut shop that created Taylor Swift-themed donuts.

This program aired on December 15, 2023.

Headshot of Claire Donnelly

Claire Donnelly Producer, On Point
Claire Donnelly is a producer at On Point.

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

Tim Skoog Sound Designer and Producer, On Point
Tim Skoog is a sound designer and producer for On Point.

