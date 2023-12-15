Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have generated some $10 billion for the U.S. this year.

What does the staggering rise of these two women say about our economy — and about us?

Today, On Point: The Taylor Swift and Beyonce economy.

Guests

Misty Heggeness, associate professor of economics at the University of Kansas. Author of the forthcoming book “Swiftynomics: Women in Today’s Economy,” due out in 2025.

Shar Jossell, journalist and writer. She focuses on arts and entertainment reporting at the intersections of gender, politics, race and pop culture.

Also Featured

Abbey Eilermann, owner of the online shop Daily Disco, which makes custom embroidered jean jackets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Abby Meyer, marketing director at Donutology, a Kansas City donut shop that created Taylor Swift-themed donuts.