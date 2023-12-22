The art of Italian home cooking with Lidia Bastianich

Before Lidia Bastianich had her own cooking show, she was the chef of a successful Italian restaurant. Her fate changed the night a guest started asking questions about her risotto. The guest was Julia Child.

"She wanted to experience the risotto. She wanted to know how it's made. She came back the next week. And before you knew it, she wanted me to teach her how to make risotto," says Bastianich.

A friendship born over risotto led to PBS asking Bastianich if she would cook for a television audience. She had one condition: That they film in her actual kitchen, not a studio.

A quarter century later, Bastianich is still inviting viewers into her home.

Today, On Point: Lidia Bastianich and the art of Italian home cooking this holiday season.

Guest

Lidia Bastianich, Chef and host of the cooking show Lidia’s Kitchen. Subject of the new PBS documentary 25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee. Author of Lidia’s From Our Family Table to Yours.