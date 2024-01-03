On Point
On Point
On Point
The Money Ladies' New Year's guide to the 2024 economy

People walk and shop in a lower Manhattan shopping mall on September 13, 2023 in New York City. Newly released numbers by the Labor Department’s consumer price index show that August inflation came in higher than expected, rising 3.7% on a 12-month basis. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
People walk and shop in a lower Manhattan shopping mall on September 13, 2023 in New York City. Newly released numbers by the Labor Department's consumer price index show that August inflation came in higher than expected, rising 3.7% on a 12-month basis. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Inflation is slowing, unemployment’s low and the Federal Reserve thinks we’ve probably avoided a recession.

Sounds like good news – but not for everyone.

"I don't think the economy is as good as it might appear," On Point listener Carol says.

Finance journalists Michelle Singletary and Rana Foroohar on what to watch for in our personal finances and national economy this year.

Today, On Point: The economy and our finances in the new year.

Guests

Rana ForooharCNN global analyst. Financial Times global business columnist and associate editor. Author of several books, including "Don't Be Evil," Makers and Takers" and "Homecoming." (@RanaForoohar)

Michelle Singletarypersonal finance columnist for the Washington Post. Author of "The 21 Day Financial Fast." Her column "The Color of Money" is syndicated in newspapers across the country. (@SingletaryM)

This program aired on January 3, 2024.

