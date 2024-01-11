On Point
The escalating crisis in the West Bank

47:19
Palestinian women walk past an area damaged after an Israeli military raid in Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. (Majdi Mohammed/AP)
Clashes in the West Bank are escalating.

Since October 7th – hundreds of Palestinians in the West Bank have been killed, thousands arrested, and many banned from entering Jerusalem.

Today, On Point: The current crisis in the West Bank.

Guests

Ibrahim Dalalsha, director at the Horizon Center for Political Studies and Media Outreach, a thinktank in Ramallah in the West Bank.

Menachem Klein, professor emeritus at the Bar Ilan University in Israel.

Also Featured

Ajith Sunghay, head of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

This program aired on January 11, 2024.

Headshot of Paige Sutherland

Paige Sutherland Producer, On Point
Paige Sutherland is a producer for On Point.

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

