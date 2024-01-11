The escalating crisis in the West Bank

Clashes in the West Bank are escalating.

Since October 7th – hundreds of Palestinians in the West Bank have been killed, thousands arrested, and many banned from entering Jerusalem.

Today, On Point: The current crisis in the West Bank.

Guests

Ibrahim Dalalsha, director at the Horizon Center for Political Studies and Media Outreach, a thinktank in Ramallah in the West Bank.

Menachem Klein, professor emeritus at the Bar Ilan University in Israel.

Also Featured

Ajith Sunghay, head of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.