Inside Ecuador's battle against drug gangs

47:19
Members of the Army's Elite Forces patrol the streets of Carapungo, a popular neighbourhood in northern Quito, on January 11, 2024, as Ecuador is in a &quot;state of emergency&quot; since the prison escape of one of the country's most powerful narco bosses. With city streets largely deserted apart from a massive military deployment, Ecuador found itself in a &quot;state of war&quot; Wednesday as drug cartels waged a brutal campaign of kidnappings and attacks in response to a government crackdown. The latest outburst of violence was sparked by the discovery Sunday of the prison escape of one of the country's most powerful narco bosses, Jose Adolfo Macias, known by the alias &quot;Fito.&quot; (Photo by AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
Members of the Army's Elite Forces patrol the streets of Carapungo, a popular neighbourhood in northern Quito, on January 11, 2024, as Ecuador is in a "state of emergency" since the prison escape of one of the country's most powerful narco bosses. With city streets largely deserted apart from a massive military deployment, Ecuador found itself in a "state of war" Wednesday as drug cartels waged a brutal campaign of kidnappings and attacks in response to a government crackdown. The latest outburst of violence was sparked by the discovery Sunday of the prison escape of one of the country's most powerful narco bosses, Jose Adolfo Macias, known by the alias "Fito." (Photo by AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

There’s been a major surge in gang violence in Ecuador, fueled by the transnational cocaine trade.

Now, Ecuador's government is fighting back by sending in the military.

Today, On Point: How prison gangs and the transnational drug trade have plunged Ecuador into a state of emergency.

Guests

Thalie Ponce, journalist in Ecuador. Founder of Indómita Media. Collaborator with The New York Times.

Will Freeman, fellow for Latin American studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, a U.S.-based think tank.

Also Featured

Odalis Garcia, production assistant at TC Television in Ecuador.

Jordana Timerman, editor of Latin America Daily Briefing, a daily newsletter covering Latin American and the Caribbean.

Sebastian Urtado, president of Profitas, a political risk consultancy based in Quito, Ecuador.

This program aired on January 18, 2024.

Headshot of Claire Donnelly

Claire Donnelly Producer, On Point
Claire Donnelly is a producer at On Point.

More…

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

