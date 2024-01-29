Florida looks to Canada for cheaper prescription drugs

Earlier this month, Florida became the first state to get FDA approval to import cheaper drugs from Canada.

Will it work?

"I think it's very unlikely that for any given patient, it's going to make any difference in their lives. I think the American people should know that this is political theater," Professor Nicholas Bagley says.

Today, On Point: Political theater and prescription drug prices.

Guests

Nicholas Bagley, professor of law at the University of Michigan. Expert on administrative and health law. Author of the article "The Real Reason Drugs Cost So Much — and Do Too Little." Co-author of "Importing Prescription Drugs from Canada — Legal and Practical Problems with the Trump Administration’s Proposal."

Joel Lexchin, retired emergency physician. Professor emeritus in the school of health policy and management at York University in Toronto.

Also Featured

David Mitchell, president and founder of the advocacy group Patients for Affordable Drugs.