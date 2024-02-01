On Point
How to fix chronic absenteeism in America's schools

(AJ Watt via Getty)
About a third of students are on track to miss at least 10% of school days this year.

Why are students missing school, and how can we bring them back?

Today, On Point: How to fix chronic absenteeism in America's schools.

Guests

Scott Hale, principal of Johnstown High School.

Hedy Chang, executive director of Attendance Works.

Also Featured

Todd Rogers, professor of public policy at Harvard Kennedy School of Government. Co-founder of Everyday Labs.

Aaris Johnson, director of home visits and re-engagement at Concentric Educational Solutions.

This program aired on February 1, 2024.

Daniel Ackerman Producer
Daniel Ackerman is a producer primarily working across WBUR's national shows.

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

