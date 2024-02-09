On Point
What we lose if snow disappears

47:19
Roads remain icy following a day of snow on January 17, 2024 in Bartlett, New Hampshire. Republican presidential candidates are criss crossing the state of New Hampshire in freezing weather as the state prepares to host the 2024 Presidential Primary. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Snowpack is getting less reliable in American winters. And in many places, that's not just an environmental problem, but an emotional one, too.

Today, On Point: What we lose if snow disappears.

Guests

Justin Mankin, climate scientist. Director of the Climate Modeling and Impacts Group at Dartmouth College.

Tony Wood, reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer. Author of "Snow: A history of the world’s most fascinating flake."

Also Featured

Benjamin Moser, Pulitzer Prize-winning writer.

Ben Popp, executive director of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation.

This program aired on February 9, 2024.

Daniel Ackerman Producer
Daniel Ackerman is a producer primarily working across WBUR's national shows.

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

Tim Skoog Sound Designer and Producer, On Point
Tim Skoog is a sound designer and producer for On Point.

