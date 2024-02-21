Is it time to abandon the ‘tough love’ approach to addiction?

With the number of drug overdose deaths in the U.S. at record highs, many say drug addiction treatment needs to change. Some say the focus is already shifting away from punishing drug use to supporting someone’s efforts toward recovery,

"The old school model of addiction treatment has really focused on this model of moral failing ... and we know that that’s not correct. And what that’s created is a whole lot of stigma around a treatable chronic health condition," says Alicia Ventura.

Today, On Point: Is it time to do away with the "hit bottom" approach?

Guests

Alicia Ventura, Director of Special Projects and Research for Boston Medical Center's Grayken Center for Addiction Training and Technical Assistance program.

Betsy Cocos, Milwaukee resident and mother.

Reuven Cocos, Milwaukee resident and son.