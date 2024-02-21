On Point
Is it time to abandon the ‘tough love’ approach to addiction?

Photos of Americans who died from a fentanyl overdose are displayed at the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, on July 13, 2022. (Photo by AGNES BUN/AFP via Getty Images)
With the number of drug overdose deaths in the U.S. at record highs, many say drug addiction treatment needs to change. Some say the focus is already shifting away from punishing drug use to supporting someone’s efforts toward recovery,

"The old school model of addiction treatment has really focused on this model of moral failing ... and we know that that’s not correct. And what that’s created is a whole lot of stigma around a treatable chronic health condition," says Alicia Ventura.

Today, On Point: Is it time to do away with the "hit bottom" approach?

Guests

Alicia Ventura, Director of Special Projects and Research for Boston Medical Center's Grayken Center for Addiction Training and Technical Assistance program.

Betsy Cocos, Milwaukee resident and mother.

Reuven Cocos, Milwaukee resident and son.

This program aired on February 21, 2024.

Headshot of Daniel Ackerman

Daniel Ackerman Producer
Daniel Ackerman is a producer primarily working across WBUR's national shows.

Headshot of Deborah Becker

Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.

