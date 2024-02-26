On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
Listen Live
Search

Advertisement

Trump’s 2025 authoritarian playbook and what it means for democracy

47:20
Download Audio
Resume
facebookEmail
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno, Nev. The Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday, Dec. 19, declared Trump ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause and removed him from the state’s presidential primary ballot, setting up a likely showdown in the nation’s highest court to decide whether the front-runner for the GOP nomination can remain in the race. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP)
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno, Nev. The Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday, Dec. 19, declared Trump ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause and removed him from the state’s presidential primary ballot, setting up a likely showdown in the nation’s highest court to decide whether the front-runner for the GOP nomination can remain in the race. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP)

Donald Trump has openly admired authoritarians around the world.

Now, he’s pledging to rule like one.

Today, On Point: An examination of the promises, powers and plans of a second Trump presidency.

Guests

Aisha Woodward, head of constraining executive power team and policy strategist at Protect Democracy, a non-profit, nonpartisan anti-authoritarianism group. Co-author of "The Authoritarian Playbook for 2025: How an authoritarian president will dismantle our democracy and what we can do to protect it."

Genevieve Nadeau, counsel and head of the defending against authoritarian threats team at Protect Democracy. Co-author of "The Authoritarian Playbook for 2025: How an authoritarian president will dismantle our democracy and what we can do to protect it."

This program aired on February 26, 2024.

Related:

Headshot of Paige Sutherland

Paige Sutherland Producer, On Point
Paige Sutherland is a producer for On Point.

More…

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Advertisement

More from On Point

Listen Live
Loading...
Close