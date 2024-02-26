Trump’s 2025 authoritarian playbook and what it means for democracy

Donald Trump has openly admired authoritarians around the world.

Now, he’s pledging to rule like one.

Today, On Point: An examination of the promises, powers and plans of a second Trump presidency.

Guests

Aisha Woodward, head of constraining executive power team and policy strategist at Protect Democracy, a non-profit, nonpartisan anti-authoritarianism group. Co-author of "The Authoritarian Playbook for 2025: How an authoritarian president will dismantle our democracy and what we can do to protect it."

Genevieve Nadeau, counsel and head of the defending against authoritarian threats team at Protect Democracy. Co-author of "The Authoritarian Playbook for 2025: How an authoritarian president will dismantle our democracy and what we can do to protect it."