The GOP prides itself on being the anti-tax party. But it wasn't always that way.

In Michael Graetz’s book "The Power to Destroy," he describes how the anti-tax movement became one of the most powerful forces reshaping American politics and society in the past 50 years.

Today, On Point: How the anti-tax movement went from fringe to mainstream.

Guest

Michael Graetz, leading expert on national and international tax law. Professor emeritus at Columbia and Yale Law Schools. He’s also the author of "The Power to Destroy: How the Antitax Movement Hijacked America."