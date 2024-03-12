On Point
The copper tradeoff: Protecting today's lands versus preserving tomorrow's climate

(Graphic by Heather LaPierre/WBUR)
(Graphic by Heather LaPierre/WBUR)

Copper is key to our green energy future.

But copper extraction is deeply harmful to the environment now.

Episode two of On Point’s special series “Elements of energy” explores how to resolve that contradiction.

Today, On Point: The copper tradeoff.

Guests

Aimee Boulanger, executive director for the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA).

Michael Webber, John J. McKetta centennial energy chair in engineering at the University of Texas at Austin.

Also Featured

Isaias Ramos, biologist at the Environmental Advocacy Center in Panama.

Sarah Makumbe, responsible mining program manager at Anglo American. Earlier this year, two of their mines in South Africa, Mototolo and Amandelbult were voluntarily audited.

Paul Hawkes, retired rancher from Sweetgrass County, Montana.

Heather McDowell, VP of legal and external affairs at the Sibanye Stillwater mining company.

This program aired on March 12, 2024.

Paige Sutherland Producer, On Point
Paige Sutherland is a producer for On Point.

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

Tim Skoog Sound Designer and Producer, On Point
Tim Skoog is a sound designer and producer for On Point.

