On Point presents 'Beyond All Repair,' a new podcast from WBUR

Listen: The first chapter of Endless Thread’s podcast Beyond All Repair.

Host Amory Sivertson first met Shane Correia in 2017 while interviewing him about his experience with homelessness for WBUR’s Endless Thread.

But there is another dark chapter in Shane's life: his older sister being accused of murdering her mother-in-law in 2002, when he was 13 years old. Now Shane wants to know, did his sister commit this brutal crime?