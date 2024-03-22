On Point
On Point
On Point
Should the U.S. ban TikTok?

46:57
American flag displayed on a laptop screen and TikTok logo displayed on a phone screen are seen in this illustration photo taken in Warsaw, Poland on March 14, 2024. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
American flag displayed on a laptop screen and TikTok logo displayed on a phone screen are seen in this illustration photo taken in Warsaw, Poland on March 14, 2024. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The House passed a bill that could force the sale of TikTok, or ban the app altogether.

But is targeting a single social media platform the best way to protect Americans from espionage and covert influence campaigns?

Today, On Point: Should the U.S. ban TikTok?

Guests

Jake Auchincloss, Democratic U.S. Representative from Massachusetts. Co-sponsor of bill that would force a sale or possibly ban TikTok in the U.S.

Emily Baker-White, senior reporter covering TikTok for Forbes.

Jim Lewis, researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Also Featured

Chloe Sexton, owner of BluffCakes Bakery in Memphis, TN.

This program aired on March 22, 2024.

