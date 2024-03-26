On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
Listen Live
Search

Advertisement

Reproductive health under a second Trump term

47:17
Download Audio
Resume
facebookEmail
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage a the conclusion of a campaign rally at the Forum River Center March 09, 2024 in Rome, Georgia. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage a the conclusion of a campaign rally at the Forum River Center March 09, 2024 in Rome, Georgia. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump's allies are hoping another Trump victory will limit access to abortions, contraceptives, IVF, even recreational sex.

But they aren't just hoping, they have detailed plans on how to do it.

Today, On Point: Reproductive health under a second Trump term.

Guests

Patrick Brown, fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center where he focuses on a pro-family agenda.

Grace Panetta, political reporter at The 19th – a nonprofit newsroom focused on the intersection of gender, politics and policy.

This program aired on March 26, 2024.

Related:

Headshot of Paige Sutherland

Paige Sutherland Producer, On Point
Paige Sutherland is a producer for On Point.

More…

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Advertisement

More from On Point

Listen Live
Loading...
Close