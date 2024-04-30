On Point
Roundtable: What do ordinary Israelis want from their leaders?

46:54
Israeli citizens demonstrate in front of Knesset (Israeli Parliament) as hundreds of people stage the protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister and the return of Israeli detainees in Jerusalem on April 07, 2024. During the ongoing demonstrations, anti-Netanyahu groups chanted anti-Prime Minister Netanyahu slogans. (Photo by Saeed Qaq/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Israeli citizens demonstrate in front of Knesset (Israeli Parliament) as hundreds of people stage the protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister and the return of Israeli detainees in Jerusalem on April 07, 2024. During the ongoing demonstrations, anti-Netanyahu groups chanted anti-Prime Minister Netanyahu slogans. (Photo by Saeed Qaq/Anadolu via Getty Images)

More than six months since the Hamas attack on Israel, dozens of Israelis are still held hostage, over 30,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, and there’s no peace in sight.

Today, On Point: Ordinary Israelis look for a path forward.

Guests

Pnina Pfeuffer, founder of the New Haredim and leader within the ultra-Orthodox community in Israel.

Udi Goren, Israeli whose cousin was killed on October 7th and his body is being held hostage in Gaza.

Josh Drill, served as a platoon commander in the Israel Defense Forces, now a leader in the Israeli Change Generation movement.

Lazar Berman, reporter for The Times Israel.

This program aired on April 30, 2024.

Headshot of Paige Sutherland

Paige Sutherland Producer, On Point
Paige Sutherland is a producer for On Point.

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More from On Point

